Star Wars: Harrison Ford Honors Billy Dee Williams at the American Black Film Festival Honors

Earlier this year, Billy Dee Williams was honored with the Hollywood Legacy Award at the American Black Film Festival Honors alongside Ava DuVernay (Industry Visionary Award), Tiffany Haddish (Rising Star Award), and Omari Hardwick (Distinguished ABFF Alumni Award).

While the awards ceremony was back in February, the iconic actor must be reflecting on his year, because he recently shared a video from the ceremony of his long time friend and co-star, Harrison Ford.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I was so touched by the tribute from my dear friend #HarrisonFord,” wrote Williams.

The two are known for working together in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back in 1980 and Star Wars: Return of the Jedi in 1983. However, both actors had small roles in The Conversation back in 1974.

“How you doing tonight? I hope you’re having a good time, you deserve this, my friend,” Ford’s video tribute begins. “This is a very prestigious award. You’ve won a lot of those, but I’m sure this one is special to you.”

Ford went on to list some of Williams’ greatest attributes. “I just wanted to say that how much working with you was a pleasure. A revelation. Your vision, your precision, and your professionalism, what you brought to the character, the ideas that you had, a pretty package, my man. Beautiful.”

Ford’s praise didn’t stop there. He wanted to make it clear just how much he loved working with Williams. “And it was a great pleasure getting to know you, seeing you over the years. I miss seeing you more often. You’re a great man. You deserve this. All the best,” Ford finished.

Ford and Williams have been staples in the action/adventure and sci-fi genres throughout their long careers, with Ford starring in the Indiana Jones franchise and Williams appearing in Batman as Harvey Dent in 1989. Williams even reprised the role in The Lego Batman Movie in 2017.

The actors may have thought they hung up their capes and blasters back in the 1980s, but with the resurgence of Star Wars, they’ve both made/are making triumphant returns to the franchise. Ford appeared in Star Wars: The Force Awakens in 2015 and Williams will finally be reprising his role of Lando Calrissian in the upcoming Star Wars: Episode IX.

In addition to Williams, Episode IX will also feature original cast members Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, and previously recorded footage of the late Carrie Fisher. The movie will also star Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, Billie Lourd, Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, and Keri Russell.

Star Wars: Episode IX is expected to be released on December 20, 2019.