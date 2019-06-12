Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Getting Comic Prequel Series

Debuting later this year is Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, a new video game that will explore a padawan who managed to escape the deadly Order 66 and finds himself on the run in hopes of rebuilding the Jedi Order. Given EA and Respawn Entertainment’s track records, fans can’t wait to get their hands on the game, which won’t be landing on shelves until November 15th. Fans might be familiar with the time period of the adventure, yet we’ll be introduced to a number of new characters. Ahead of the game’s release, fans will get to read Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order – Dark Temple, a five-issue miniseries that launches in September.

StarWars.com revealed, “Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order – Dark Temple, a five-issue Marvel miniseries that will lead into the highly-anticipated game from Respawn Entertainment and Lucasfilm, was revealed today. Written by Matthew Rosenberg (Uncanny X-Men and The Punisher) and illustrated by Paolo Villanelli (Vader: Dark Visions), the tale follows Jedi Master Eno Cordova and his impulsive Padawan Cere Junda — on a seemingly simple mission that becomes much more dangerous. The Jedi Council sends the pair to the remote planet Ontotho to oversee the excavation of a mysterious temple; on Ontotho, dueling forces of local resistance and ruthless security troops clash in a war for the fate of the planet, with the Jedi caught in the middle.”

While reading the series won’t be a prerequisite to enjoy the game, getting to spend more time with prominent characters from the game will surely enrich the experience.

“Working on the Jedi: Fallen Order comic has been a great experience,” Rosenberg shared with StarWars.com. “Respawn and Lucasfilm are not only creating one of the most exciting video games in a long, long time, but they’re also telling a truly epic Star Wars story. So having the chance to introduce audiences to some of the game’s cast, and explore a bit of who they are and how they got where they are is really fun. Cere Junda and Eno Cordova are a pair of Jedi that fans are definitely going to want to know more about, and this comic will tell you part of their story you won’t get anywhere else.”

The journey will begin when the first issue of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order – Dark Temple hits shelves in September. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order debuts on November 15th.

