Star Wars: Lando Rallies Poe in Touching The Rise of Skywalker Clip

Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment will debut Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker across all digital platforms and home media later this month and they’re leaning into the hype in a surprising way. Ahead of the film’s release Lucasfilm and Disney have officially released high-quality clips from “Episode IX” offering a fans a chance to relive some of their favorite scenes from the movie. One of these clips that has been released shows Oscar Isaac‘s Poe Dameron as he mourns the death of Leia Organa and receives an uplifting message from Lando. You can re-watch the sequence in the player above and look for the film to arrive later this month.

This isn’t the only truly touching piece for Billy Dee Williams‘ classic character in the film either. Jennifer Heddle, Executive Editor for Disney Publishing’s Star Wars books, previsouly confiremd that the upcoming novelization includes a plot thread largely deleted from the film revealing he is in fact the father of Jannah (Naomi Ackie) since in the final film this is merely teased.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In Rise of Skywalker, ex-First Order Stormtrooper Finn (John Boyega) encounters Jannah and her band of rebel fighters, also revealed as dissenting Stormtroopers, on the ocean moon Kef Bir. Jannah tells Finn she was taken as a child and conscripted into the oppressive regime, but defected when the First Order commanded her troop to fire on innocent civilians; information revealed only in the film’s Visual Dictionary ties her to Lando, leaving their scene together at the end of Skywalker largely ambiguous.

In the film Lando and Jannah are seen connecting following the Resistance’s defeat of the First Order and, during the celebrations, Lando asks Jannah where she’s from. When she tells him she doesn’t know, he replies with a smile, “Well, let’s find out.”

The Rise of Skywalker‘s Blu-ray will offer some additional answers in the form of its behind-the-scenes featurettes but fans shouldn’t expect too many more puzzle pieces to the series. Features set to be included on the blu-ray and 4K release include:

The Skywalker Legacy – The story lives forever in this feature-length documentary that charts the making of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Pasaana Pursuit: Creating the Speeder Chase – Dive into the making of the movie’s epic landspeeder chase and discover how this spectacular sequence was brought to the screen.

Aliens in the Desert – See what it took to create the Pasaana desert scenes, from the sheer scale and complexity of the shoot to its colorful details.

D-O: Key to the Past – Explore the ship that connects Rey to the mystery of her missing parents and get to know the galaxy’s newest, irresistible droid.

Warwick & Son – Warwick Davis, who played Wicket in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, dons the Ewok costume once more; this time joined by his son Harrison.

Cast of Creatures – The team behind the film’s memorable creatures reveal the puppetry, makeup, prosthetics and digital magic that bring them to life!

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hits Digital HD on March 17th and 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on March 31st. Additional details about the release can be found here.