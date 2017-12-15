‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Projected for up to $208 Million Opening Weekend

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is expected to have a massive opening weekend – but just how big will it be?

According to Deadline, The Last Jedi is projected to earn between $202 – 208 million opening weekend. That would be an earnings record that would put the Star Wars sequel in the 3rd or 4th best all-time openings, behind the following films:

Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($247M)

Jurassic World ($208M)

The Avengers ($207M)

The Last Jedi would also take the no. 2 spot for best December opening, with The Force Awakens seemingly a lock for keeping the top spot.

All in all, The Last Jedi is poised to be a huge earner for Disney in the fourth quarter, after what has already been a successful year for the Mouse House’s new blockbuster entertainment division. Marvel films Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 2, Spider-Man: Homecoming and Thor: Ragnarok all made over $800 million, while animated films and live-action reboots like Coco ($400M is rising fast) and Beauty and the Beast ($1.2B) have also been massive successes.

Disney has already earned over $5 billion in 2017 from its movie division, and with the way that Star Wars: The Last Jedi is starting off, it could be a long, lucrative, victory lap for the company as the year comes to an end.

…And with 20th Century Fox’s assets now owned by Disney, next year could be the biggest yet.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is now in theaters.