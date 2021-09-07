Star Wars Halloween Special Trailer Released

✖

Disney+ has released the first trailer for the upcoming Star Wars Halloween special, launching on October 1st. The LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales special, following last year's Christmas-themed special, applies the signature humor of LEGO's animated offering to the darker side of Star Wars. In the special, Darth Vader's castle becomes a spooky theme park, and his servant Vaneé (Tony Hale) turns it into his personal "Treehouse of Horror" to startle the visitors with his scary stories of the Sith. The trailer teases Ben Solo, Darth Maul, Poe Dameron, and many other Star Wars favorites. You can watch the trailer for yourself below.

The trailer includes the first looks at the three of Vaneé's stories. “The Lost Boy,” is the story of how a young Ben Solo first meets Ren. “The Dueling Monstrosities” imagines how Darth Maul and General Grievous were reborn. “The Wookiee's Paw" looks at what might have happened had Luke Skywalker’s greatest wishes been granted. Here's the special's official synopsis:

"After the events of The Rise of Skywalker, Poe and BB-8 must make an emergency landing on the volcanic planet Mustafar where they meet the greedy and conniving Graballa the Hutt who has purchased Darth Vader’s castle and is renovating it into the galaxy’s first all-inclusive Sith-inspired luxury hotel. While waiting for his X-wing to be repaired, Poe, BB-8, Graballa, and Dean (a plucky and courageous young boy who works as Graballa’s mechanic) venture deep into the mysterious castle with Vader’s loyal servant, Vaneé. Along the way, Vaneé shares three creepy stories linked to ancient artifacts and iconic villains from across all eras of Star Wars. As Vaneé spins his tales and lures our heroes deeper into the shadowy underbelly of the castle, a sinister plan emerges. With the help of Dean, Poe and BB-8 will have to face their fears, stop an ancient evil from rising, and escape to make it back to their friends."

LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales' voice cast includes Jake Green as Poe Dameron; Raphael Alejandro as Dean; Dana Snyder as Graballa the Hutt; Tony Hale as Vaneé; Christian Slater as Ren; Trevor Devall as Emperor Palpatine; Mary Elizabeth McGlynn as NI-L8; and Matt Sloan as Darth Vader. David Shayne is the writer and an executive producer, and the director is Ken Cunningham. James Waugh, Josh Rimes, Jacqui Lopez, Jill Wilfert, Keith Malone, Jason Cosler, and Jennifer Twiner McCarron also serve as executive producers. Daniel Cavey and Dan Langlois are the producers. Production services are by Atomic Cartoons.

What do you think? Let us know in the comments. LEGO Star Wars Terriyifying Tales debuts on Disney+ on October 1st.