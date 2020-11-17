LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special Releases Poster

✖

Debuting in 1978, The Star Wars Holiday Special is an infamous piece of entertainment for the galaxy far, far away, one which Lucasfilm hopes everyone will forget, but the studio aims to reclaim the concept for a new generation with the upcoming LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special, which earned the official poster below. Various LEGO animated series focusing on the world of Star Wars have featured all manner of absurd humor, allowing the upcoming special to embrace the sillier nature of the series, which has longtime fans looking forward to the new event. The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special debuts on Disney+ on November 17th.

The event is described, "Directly following the events of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Rey leaves her friends to prepare for Life Day as she sets off on a new adventure with BB-8 to gain a deeper knowledge of the Force. At a mysterious Jedi Temple, she is hurled into a cross-timeline adventure through beloved moments in Star Wars cinematic history, coming into contact with Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader, Yoda, Obi-Wan, and other iconic heroes and villains from all nine Skywalker saga films. But will she make it back in time for the Life Day feast and learn the true meaning of holiday spirit?"

The unexpected success of Star Wars back in 1977 saw a massive surge in companies hoping to capitalize the brand, resulting in the Holiday Special from CBS. The project ultimately felt like a traditional variety show, featuring musical guests and comedy sketches, but the inclusion of otherworldly elements from the galaxy far, far away took the absurdity to a shocking level, made all the more strange with original stars Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, and Harrison Ford all taking part in the experience.

The original Holiday Special was only broadcast once and has circulated through bootleg versions made available on the internet, with Lucasfilm often confirming that there are no plans to ever release the original special. Despite the studio's attempts to scrub the special from existence, various corners of the Star Wars franchise have found ways to pay respects to elements from the event, most notably the concept of "Life Day," which the upcoming LEGO special aims to honor.

Check out the LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special when it lands on Disney+ on November 17th.

