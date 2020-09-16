Star Wars: The Mandalorian - Will Mark Hamill's Luke Skywalker Appear in Season 2?

✖

Star Wars: The Mandalorian season 2 trailer has fans hyped - and with very good reason. The trailer reveals that The Mandalorian/Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) is still on the run, fleeing Imperial forces with his buddy The Child ("Baby Yoda") in tow. However, season 2 will throw a big twist into The Mandalorian's mission, as he's tasked to locate The Jedi, and deliver The Child to them. However, in this era of Star Wars lore (after Return of the Jedi but before The Force Awakens), the Jedi are still nearly extinct. There is but one Jedi master in the galaxy still: Mark Hamill's Luke Skywalker?

Could The Mandalorian season 2 see Mark Hamill make an appearance as Luke Skywalker?

The Last Jedi

For nearly 25 years after the defeat of Emperor Palpatine in Return of the Jedi, Luke Skywalker traveled the universe rebuilding the Jedi Order. That process ended when Ben Solo turned on Luke and destroyed his Jedi temple and his school of students. However, The Mandalorian takes place only about 5 years after the events of Return of the Jedi, at a time when Luke would've still been in the early stages of rebuilding and training new recruits.

For all intents and purposes, Master Luke would've truly been "The Last Jedi" at that time - with one exception: his sister Leia. However, with Carrie Fisher has passed away, the cameo would go to Hamill's Luke, by default.

Hamill's 2nd Mandalorian Cameo

If you're wondering if Mark Hamill would ever be willing to appear in The Mandalorian - that answer is a firm and resounding YES. How do we know? Because Mark Hamill has already made an appearance in The Mandalorian!

Hamill is credited for doing voice work in The Mandalorian episode 5, "The Gunslinger". The episode was set on Tatooine, the planet where Luke grew up, and Hamill provided a nice vocal Easter egg by voicing a bartender droid in the iconic spaceport cantina in Mos Eisley, where Luke and Obi-Wan Kenobi first met and hired Han Solo to get them off-planet. So, if The Mandalorian season 2 needed Hamill to suit up once again as Luke Skywalker to make a cameo that would have fans squealing with glee, it's hard to imagine him turning it down.

Big Reunions

The Mandalorian season 2 is already packed with some iconic Star Wars character appearances (Ahsoka Tano, Boba Fett, Bo-Katan Kryze), so Mark Hamill's Luke would be in good company. Fans would love to see Luke meet Ahsoka (his father's padawan), or watch Luke and Mando take on Boba Fett, to settle that grudge from Return of the Jedi. Seeing the tables turn so that Luke mentored a young member of Yoda's race in the way of the Force would also be emotional stuff.

Do you want to see Mark Hamill's Luke Skywalker make an appearance in The Mandalorian season 2? Let us know in the comments.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian season 2 premieres on October 30th on Disney+.