Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 2 First Trailer Released by Disney+

"Wherever I go, he goes." Watch the brand new trailer for #TheMandalorian and start streaming the new season Oct. 30, only on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/0E3mtUcZO9 — The Mandalorian (@themandalorian) September 15, 2020

The next chapter of Star Wars: The Mandalorian has officially arrived. Disney+ has released the first teaser trailer for the Emmy-nominated series' second season, which is expected to debut on the streaming service later this year. Speculation about the trailer's debut began earlier this month, especially as Star Wars Celebration Anaheim was expected to occur this weekend, before being canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The trailer provides the first indication of what the season will entail, and what fans can expect in the further adventures of The Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal), Baby Yoda, and their crew. You can check it out above.

The Mandalorian stars Pedro Pascal as The Mandalorian, with Gina Carano as Cara Dune, Taika Waititi as IG-11, Giancarlo Esposito as Moff Gideon, Carl Weathers as Greef Carga, Werner Herzog as The Client, Nick Nolte as Kuiil, and Emily Swallow as The Armorer. The series is expected to feature some major new characters in Season 2, with reports indicating that Rosario Dawson will be making the live-action debut of the fan-favorite character Ahsoka Tano. In addition, Temuera Morrison is slated to reprise his role as Boba Fett, and Katee Sackhoff is expected to portray her Clone Wars and Rebels character, Bo-Katan Kryze. Timothy Olyphant will also play the Star Wars: Aftermath character Cobb Vanth, with Michael Biehn cast as a mysterious bounty hunter.

“We’re working on Season Two, writing, prepping with the directors, and getting ready to direct myself, actually,” Favreau confirmed earlier this year. “I didn’t get a chance the last time around because I was doing Lion King. So I’ll step in for one of them.”

“It’s been exciting to be a part of that project because of the iconic nature of it, but even more so, because it has returned me to the Star Wars that I loved,” Esposito said in an interview earlier this year. “I saw the first few movies and dropped away because it became more and more in a different vein than what I wanted to be in, but this is the true space western. It gives you room and space and each one is a little bit of a film. So you’re able to tell a story visually and it returns to the original guts of mythology-based deeply rooted in Joe Campbell’s mythology which George Lucas was so fond of and which is why he was inclusive of that mythology in Star Wars so I’m pleased to be a part of that.”

Season 1 of The Mandalorian is available to stream exclusively on Disney+.

