Star Wars Legend Mark Hamill Celebrates the Celebrities Who Share His Birthday

Happy Birthday, Mark Hamill! The actor best known for playing Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars films is celebrating his 68th birthday today! Hamill, who is also a renowned voice actor, having played the Joker in various animated projects as well as recently voicing Chucky in the Child’s Play reboots and portraying The Scientist in The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, took to Twitter today to honor many other celebrities who share his birthday. The group of September 25th babies includes Christopher Reeve (Superman), Hal Sparks (Spider-Man 2), Donald Glover (Atlanta), Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method), Catherine Zeta-Jones (Chicago), Will Smith (Bad Boys), Heather Locklear (Melrose Place), Barbara Walters (The View), Michael Madsen (Reservoir Dogs), and writer William Faulkner.

Born This Day: Christopher Reeve/Hal Sparks/Donald Glover/Michael Douglas/Catherine Zeta-Jones/Will Smith/Heather Locklear/Barbara Walters/Michael Madsen/William Faulkner/Mar🐫- I have no memory of this whatsoever & my mom did all the work.#EverydayIsSomebodysBirthday 🎂 pic.twitter.com/fG6aaqKnll — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) September 25, 2019

As you can see, Hamill shared some childhood photos of himself as well as a recent picture. He also included the inspirational quote, “Keep calm and be crazy, laugh, love, and live it up because this is the oldest you’ve been and the youngest you’ll ever be again.”

While Luke may have died in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, fans can still expect to see Hamill’s return in the upcoming film Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Hamill recently confirmed he’ll be returning to the franchise as a Force Ghost, much like Obi-Wan did in the original trilogy.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is set to star a returning Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, and Billie Lourd. New cast members include Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, and Keri Russell, and the returning veteran actors are Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, Billy Dee Williams, and Ian McDiarmid as the Emperor. According to the director, J.J. Abrams, Leia will be featured in the film using unreleased footage of Carrie Fisher from Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is expected to hit theatres on December 20th.