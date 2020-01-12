Star Wars: Mark Hamill Coyly Shares Story About Kissing Harrison Ford During The Empire Strikes Back

Mark Hamill has been sharing tons of fun Star Wars content on social media this week from revealing what’s underneath a Jawas hood to choosing his favorite costume from the sequel trilogy. The actor is known for starring as Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars movies and he loves sharing old stories from the original films’ sets. Someone recently took to Twitter to share a story about Hamill getting a kiss from his onscreen pal, Harrison Ford (Han Solo) while filming a scene during Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back.

I never kiss & tell. 💋 https://t.co/x43HVKMib4 — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) January 11, 2020



“Just found out Harrison Ford kissed Mark Hamill in one of the deleted scenes they really screamed Skysolo rights,” @Iukeskysolo tweeted.

The story in the image says the following quote from Hamill:

“It’s like the scene where I’ve been hurt and Harrison comes in and says, ‘Hey, you don’t look so bad to me. In fact, you look strong enough to pull the ears off a gundark.’ I reply, ‘Thanks to you,’ and his line was supposed to be, ‘That’s two you owe me, junior.’ But he didn’t say it… he gave me a little kiss.”

Here’s how Hamill replied:

“I never kiss & tell. 💋,” he wrote.

Many fans commented on the post, which currently has nearly 50,000 likes on Twitter.

“PICS OR IT DIDNT HAPPEN,” @dicksgraysn wrote.

“I’m about to storm into Disney for the footage and you’re coming with me Mark,” @wlwisaac joked.

“My god. WAS THE TAUNTAUN REALLY THE WAY YOU AND MY FATHER KEPT WARM, OR WAS THERE MORE?!,” @KyloIsSad replied.

While speaking with the Associated Press back in June, Hamill was asked if Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker would be his final appearance in Star Wars.

“I sure hope so,” he replied with a laugh, before revealing why he wants to be done with Star Wars. “Well, because…I had closure in [The Last Jedi]. The fact that I’m involved in any capacity is only because of that peculiar aspect of the Star Wars mythology where if you’re a Jedi, you get to come back and make a curtain call as a Force ghost.”

Currently, The Rise of Skywalker is up on Rotten Tomatoes with the second-worst critics score for a live-action Star Wars movie, earning a surprising 53%. However, the film is fairing better with moviegoers and currently has an 86% audience score. ComicBook.com’s own Patrick Cavanaugh called the movie “a mixed bag of delights and frustrations that largely succeeds” and gave it a 4 out of 5 rating.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is now playing in theaters everywhere.