Star Wars: Mark Hamill Wants Donald Trump’s Walk of Fame Star Replaced With Carrie Fisher

Star Wars legend, Mark Hamill, is incredibly active on social media. The actor known for playing Luke Skywalker often has fun teasing fans, answering questions, and being a delightful presence on an otherwise bleak Internet. The actor also isn’t afraid to speak his mind, and often uses his platform to stand up against the president. In fact, Hamill’s latest suggestion is to remove Donald Trump‘s star from the Hollywood Walk of Fame and replace it with someone else: Carrie Fisher.

I’d have his Walk of Fame Star updated & corrected, or even better, replace his with someone who actually deserves one. pic.twitter.com/yEYOIUz7GC — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) June 13, 2019

“Tomorrow (June 14) is Donald Trump’s birthday. If you got him something, what would it be,” asked Jon Cooper, Chairman of the Democratic Coalition.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I’d have his Walk of Fame Star updated & corrected, or even better, replace his with someone who actually deserves one,” Hamill answered.

As you can see, he shared a screenshot of Cooper’s question as well as Trump’s star (with a slight alteration) and one with Fisher’s name. The fact that Fisher doesn’t have one is pretty upsetting, and we’re glad the late, great actor/writer still has Hamill championing her cause 2.5 years after her passing.

Many fans commented on Hamill’s post, some loving his idea and others shocked that Fisher doesn’t already have a star

“Carrie needs and deserves a star,” @DonaldGoldKY wrote.

“Holy sh** how does she not have a star?,” @garywhitta asked.

“I just read that the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce who administrate the walk of fame say that a person can’t receive one posthumously until 5 years after their death,” @NickSeesYou explained.

Another fan replied with a hilarious suggestion:

Only one thing to do I guess pic.twitter.com/Ewi7Morwwz — SpaceTheMaverick (@SpaceTheGamer) June 13, 2019

While Fisher may not have a star (yet), fans will get to see her on the big screen one more time in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. According to director, J.J. Abrams, Leia will be featured in the film using unreleased footage of Fisher from Star Wars: The Force Awakens. The movie is also set to star a returning Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, and Billie Lourd. New cast members include Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, and Keri Russell, and the returning veteran actors are Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, and Billy Dee Williams.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is expected to hit theatres on December 20th.