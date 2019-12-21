Star Wars: Mark Hamill Posts Touching Tribute to Carrie Fisher in Honor of The Rise of Skywalker

After a two-year wait, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker finally hit theaters this weekend and saw the return of many franchise favorites, including Carrie Fisher as General Leia Organa. After the actor’s death in December of 2016, director J.J. Abrams decided to re-purpose unused footage from Star Wars: The Force Awakens in order to fit Fisher into the film and even used deleted scenes that are featured on the movie’s Blu-ray. That means, for the very last time, Leia is appearing in the same film as her onscreen brother Luke, who is played by Mark Hamill. Hamill took to Twitter this week to honor Fisher and the fact that their story is officially coming to an end after more than 40 years.

“December 20th 2019: One last time… #TheRiseOfSkwalker,” Hamill wrote.

Many people commented on the post:

While speaking with the Associated Press back in June, Hamill was asked if Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker would be his final appearance in Star Wars.

“I sure hope so,” he replied with a laugh, before revealing why he wants to be done with Star Wars. “Well, because…I had closure in [The Last Jedi]. The fact that I’m involved in any capacity is only because of that peculiar aspect of the Star Wars mythology where if you’re a Jedi, you get to come back and make a curtain call as a Force ghost.”

In addition to Hamill and Fisher, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker stars a returning Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, Billie Lourd, and Greg Grunberg. New cast members include Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, Keri Russell, and Dominic Monaghan, and the returning veteran actors are Anthony Daniels, Billy Dee Williams, and Ian McDiarmid as the Emperor.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is now playing in theaters everywhere.