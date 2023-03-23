Disneyland is jumping to hyperspace as part of a month-long celebration of the galaxy far, far away. Along with the return of the themed after-hours event Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite in May — just in time for the annual "May the Fourth" Star Wars Day celebrations on May 4th — the Disneyland Resort announced Hyperspace Mountain is returning to Tomorrowland for Star Wars Month 2023. Since 2015, the limited-time Star Wars overlay has transformed the iconic Space Mountain attraction into a starfighter battle that sends riders hurtling through hyperspace in a combat scene straight out of the Star Wars movies saga.

Star Wars Month returns to Disneyland Resort from May 1st to June 4th, with the after-hours experience Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite happening across four select nights in May. Below, read on to find out everything you need to know about the event.

When Is Star Wars Nite 2023?



Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite is May 2nd, 4th, 8th, and 11th inside Disneyland Park. The pre-party begins at 6 p.m., and the private after-hours party time is 9:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m.

What Is Star Wars Nite?

One of two themed after-hours "nites" along with the '50s and '60s-inspired Throwback Nite (April 18th and April 20th), Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite offers an immersive Star Wars experience that includes character sightings, event-themed menu selections and entertainment, Star Wars-themed photo opportunities, merchandise, and more.

The event includes showings of Star Wars: Celebrate the Nite Fireworks and March of the First Order featuring Captain Phasma in Tomorrowland, a galactic dance party, and after-hours access to Disneyland rides with shorter wait times. That includes the park's Star Wars-themed attractions inside and outside of Batuu within Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge — Star Tours: The Adventures Continue, Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run, and Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance.

According to Disney, each ticket to event (sold separate from theme park admission) includes:

Early Admission

Enjoy admission to Disneyland Park beginning at 6:00 PM; no theme park reservation required.

Star Wars: Celebrate the Nite Fireworks Show

Get immersed in your own Star Wars Adventure-listen to iconic music from the films as you watch an amazing pyrotechnical spectacle illuminate the skies above Sleeping Beauty Castle!

Character Experiences

Enjoy sightings of beloved Star Wars Characters throughout the evening.

Galactic Dance Party

Dance the night away at an epic event sure to make Star Wars history!

Strike a Pose

Let Disney PhotoPass photographers capture shots-and incredible memories-against event-themed backdrops.

After-Hours Access to Attractions

Ride some of the park's most unforgettable Star Wars-themed attractions-including Star Tours – The Adventures Continue, Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run and Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance (subject to availability, which may vary and is not guaranteed) throughout the event, usually with shorter wait times.

Themed Eats

Gobble goodies that are out of this galaxy-purchase unique dining experiences with sweet and savory menu options at select Disneyland Park locations.

Themed Merchandise

Attendees will have the opportunity to purchase Star Wars-themed items, while supplies last.

Event Keepsakes

Receive a commemorative credential and guide map as well as unlimited downloads of Disney PhotoPass digital photos taken during the party. (Credentials and maps are limited to one per ticketed person.)

Inspired Attire

Proclaim your allegiance to the light side or dark side of the Force! Dress up as your favorite Star Wars character.

Hyperspace Mountain Dates



Hyperspace Mountain returns when Star Wars Month begins on May 1st, but it's only open for a limited time: the ride reverts to Space Mountain after June 4th.

Star Wars Month 2023



From May 1st through June 4th, Disneyland guests "will be able to touch down in a faraway galaxy filled with epic encounters, exciting flavors and more," according to Disney. More details are TBA.

See the Disneyland website for tickets and pricing.