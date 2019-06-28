Entire Star Wars Skywalker Saga Potentially Landing on 4K Blu-ray in 2020

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is set to debut in theaters later this year, and a new rumor indicates that it might bring a pretty big change along with it. The Digital Bits recently reported that the complete Star Wars saga – consisting of all nine “episodes” of the franchise – in some sort of Blu-ray/4K Ultra HD box set.

The report outlines several reasons as to why this could be a possibility – including the fact that The Rise of Skywalker‘s home release will be in early 2020, and that The Empire Strikes Back will be celebrating its 40th anniversary in that year as well. There’s also the fact that Disney has yet to release most of the Star Wars franchise in 4K.

“We already know that the classic trilogy has been scanned from the original negatives (new 4K masters are done and ready), and the prequels will no doubt be upsampled and digitally restored.” the report explains. “Whether Disney and Lucasfilm would consider including the original theatrical versions of those classic films is the $24,000 question. My gut tells me to assume they won’t, at this point. Then, if they do, you can be pleasantly surprised. So take that all as a rumor for now and stay tuned for more here as it comes in.”

Ultimately, fans will have to wait and see if this rumor proves true. If it is, it could signify a major shift in how fans are able to watch the franchise from the comfort of their home — something that surely feels significant once The Rise of Skywalker debuts.

“Our movie was not just following what we had started [with The Force Awakens], it was following what we had started and then had been advanced by someone else [with Star Wars: The Last Jedi]. So there was that, and, finally, it was resolving nine movies,” The Rise of Skywalker director J.J. Abrams shared in an interview earlier this year. “While there are some threads of larger ideas and some big picture things that had been conceived decades ago and a lot of ideas that Lawrence Kasdan and I had when we were doing Episode VII, the lack of absolute inevitability, the lack of a complete structure for this thing, given the way it was being run, was an enormous challenge.”

“The movie doesn’t pick up immediately after the last film,” Abrams shared last month. “Some time has passed. This movie is an adventure the group goes on together. One of the great things about getting to work on the movie is the dynamic between all of the characters. They’re amazing together, and it’s something I’m excited for you all to see.”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will arrive in theaters on December 20th.