Could Kevin Feige Help Bring the Russo Brothers to the Star Wars Franchise?

On Wednesday night, it was announced that Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige will be producing a new film in the Star Wars franchise, sending both of the respective fandoms into a bit of a tizzy. The news has made some wonder exactly how Feige’s Star Wars film will take shape, and what other aspects of the Marvel Cinematic Universe the prolific producer could potentially take with him. With that in mind, we can’t help but wonder — could Feige’s jump to a galaxy far, far away take the Russo Brothers along with him?

Joe and Anthony Russo have served as a sort of mainstay for the MCU since directing Captain America: The Winter Soldier, and the pair helmed the franchise’s two biggest films yet in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. The duo have also been pretty frank about their love for the Star Wars universe, similarly to comments made by Feige in the past.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I sat in a theater when I was 11 years old and watched The Empire Strikes Back from 10 in the morning until 10 at night the day it came out.” Joe Russo said in a 2017 interview. “To say we’re obsessed with Star Wars is an understatement. We’d absolutely love to do a Star Wars film.”

“When we sat down with Marvel the first time, we met with them about it and talked about the relationship between Cap and Bucky,” Joe recalled in an interview earlier this year. “And we said, ‘It’s a Star Wars relationship.’ You have a villain that is related to the hero. Although they’re not actual relations, they grew up together. They’re like brothers. That creates the richest, most profound kind of storytelling when you have that close of a relationship between your hero and villain.”

And while the Russos have a few new projects in the works – namely, the Tom Holland-led drama Cherry – the pair have confirmed multiple times that they’re done with the MCU for now. Whether or not that leaves them open to the Star Wars universe remains to be seen, especially as fellow Marvel directors Jon Favreau and Taika Waititi have already contributed to The Mandalorian.

“It’s our Endgame, at least for now,” Anthony Russo explained this past April. “We don’t have any plans for now to make any more Marvel movies. It certainly may come up in the future at some point. We have a wonderful working relationship with [Marvel Studios] and a great passion for what they’re doing.”

Even then, an argument has been made that there need to be more women and people of color behind the scenes of the Star Wars franchise, something that Disney chief Bob Iger is reportedly trying to remedy before he steps down in 2021. So it would certainly be great to see Feige’s involvement in the Star Wars world potentially lead to more diverse voices – from the MCU or otherwise – behind the camera.

Would you want to see the Russo Brothers be involved with the Star Wars universe? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

The Star Wars franchise will continue with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, which arrives in theaters on December 20th.