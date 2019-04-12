Star Wars Movies to Go on Hiatus After ‘Episode IX’

This has been an incredibly big week for the Star Wars franchise. Star Wars Celebration is currnelty in full swing in Chicago as fans eagerly await the title reveal for Episode IX. Last night, it was announced that Alan Tudyk would be returning to his role of K-2SO in the upcoming Rogue One prequel series, and now fans are wondering what else the franchise has up its sleeve. Unfortunately, it doesn’t sound like we can expect a new feature film anytime soon. According to Bloomberg, Bob Iger, the Walt Disney Company’s Chief Executive Officer, recently revealed that the Star Wars movies will go on “hiatus” after the Skywalker saga wraps.

“We have not announced any specific plans for movies thereafter,” Iger explained. “There are movies in development, but we have not announced them.”

“We will take a pause, some time, and reset,” he added, “because the Skywalker saga comes to an end with this ninth movie. There will be other Stars Wars movies, but there will be a bit of a hiatus.”

It’s no huge surprise to learn the films are taking a break, especially considering Solo: A Star Wars Story flopped at the box office (by Star Wars standards), earning $392,924,807 worldwide. This was pretty abysmal when you compare it to Star Wars: The Last Jedi‘s $1,332,539,889.

While the films may be put on hold, fans still have the upcoming Disney+ series to look forward to. In addition to the untitled Rogue One prequel that will follow Diego Luna’s character, Cassian Andor, the streaming service will also be debuting Star Wars: The Mandalorian.

The new series is being helmed by Jon Favreau (Iron Man, The Jungle Book) and is set to star Pedro Pascal (Game of Thrones, Kingsman: The Golden Circle) in the titular role. He will joined by actors Gina Carano (Deadpool, Fast & Furious 6), Carl Weathers (Rocky, Predator), Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad, The Jungle Book), Nick Nolte (48 Hrs., Warrior), and Werner Herzog (Jack Reacher, Metalocalypse).

Considering The Mandalorian has already wrapped filming, it’s likely to be one of the first shows to debut on Disney+.

Disney+ is expected to be released in November, and Star Wars: Episode IX will hit theaters on December 20th.

