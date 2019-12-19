Star Wars: New Clip Features Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Song From The Rise of Skywalker

By Jamie Jirak

Lin-Manuel Miranda is best known as the creator of the hit Broadway musical, Hamilton, but he's also got a strong relationship with Disney. The composer/actor was one of the stars of Mary Poppins Returns in 2018 and he's also worked on the music featured in a couple of Star Wars films. Most recently, it was revealed that Miranda had a cameo in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, but he also created a song that's seen performed in the movie by some dancing aliens. Yesterday, the official Twitter account for Star Wars shared a new clip of the musical number and Joonas Suotamo, who played Chewbacca in the new movie, was especially excited to share the clip.

"Did you know @lin_manuel helped create a song for Star Wars: #TheRiseOfSkywalker? Discover the tune 'Lido Hey', performed by the Aki Aki's of the planet Pasaana in this just-released clip from the film," @StarWars wrote.

"What a pleasure it was to meet @Lin_Manuel on set! Too afraid to post the photo though. 😂 Or should I? 🤔," Suotamo replied.

Here's the original tweet from the Star Wars account:

Earlier today, Suotamo decided to give the people what they want and share the aforementioned photo of himself and Miranda.

"Hanging out with the great @Lin_Manuel on the set of #TheRiseOfSkywalker. Lin-Manuel created a song that the people of the planet Pasaana performed in the movie. Chewbacca loved it! 🙌," he shared.

Currently, The Rise of Skywalker is up on Rotten Tomatoes with the worst critics score for a live-action Star Wars movie, earning a surprising 52%. However, the film is fairing better with moviegoers and currently has an 86% audience score. ComicBook.com's own Patrick Cavanaugh called the movie "a mixed bag of delights and frustrations that largely succeeds" and gave it a 4 out of 5 rating.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is now playing in theaters everywhere.

