Star Wars: New Clip Features Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Song From The Rise of Skywalker

Lin-Manuel Miranda is best known as the creator of the hit Broadway musical, Hamilton, but he's also got a strong relationship with Disney. The composer/actor was one of the stars of Mary Poppins Returns in 2018 and he's also worked on the music featured in a couple of Star Wars films. Most recently, it was revealed that Miranda had a cameo in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, but he also created a song that's seen performed in the movie by some dancing aliens. Yesterday, the official Twitter account for Star Wars shared a new clip of the musical number and Joonas Suotamo, who played Chewbacca in the new movie, was especially excited to share the clip.

"Did you know @lin_manuel helped create a song for Star Wars: #TheRiseOfSkywalker? Discover the tune 'Lido Hey', performed by the Aki Aki's of the planet Pasaana in this just-released clip from the film," @StarWars wrote.

"What a pleasure it was to meet @Lin_Manuel on set! Too afraid to post the photo though. 😂 Or should I? 🤔," Suotamo replied.

Here's the original tweet from the Star Wars account:

Did you know @lin_manuel helped create a song for Star Wars: #TheRiseOfSkywalker? Discover the tune “Lido Hey”, performed by the Aki Aki’s of the planet Pasaana in this just released clip from the film! See it the film again in theaters now! Get tickets: https://t.co/EbJ0vDHKyt pic.twitter.com/4BpORGYXgf — Star Wars (@starwars) January 21, 2020

Earlier today, Suotamo decided to give the people what they want and share the aforementioned photo of himself and Miranda.

Hanging out with the great @Lin_Manuel on the set of #TheRiseOfSkywalker. Lin-Manuel created a song that the people of the planet Pasaana performed in the movie. Chewbacca loved it! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/LtnAg1Yvox — Joonas Suotamo (@JoonasSuotamo) January 22, 2020

Currently, The Rise of Skywalker is up on Rotten Tomatoes with the worst critics score for a live-action Star Wars movie, earning a surprising 52%. However, the film is fairing better with moviegoers and currently has an 86% audience score. ComicBook.com's own Patrick Cavanaugh called the movie "a mixed bag of delights and frustrations that largely succeeds" and gave it a 4 out of 5 rating.

