Star Wars Fans Are Thrilled About the Announcement of a New Disney+ Series
While all movie and TV productions are currently on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent quarantines, Star Wars fans were given some exciting news that Russian Doll showrunner Leslye Headland will be developing a new series for Disney+. There are no confirmed details about the project, with this new series joining the service alongside The Mandalorian, a series focusing on Obi-Wan Kenobi, and a series focusing on Rogue One: A Star Wars Story's Cassian Andor. What we do know about the series is it is said to be focusing on a female character and will explore a different corner of the Star Wars timeline than other projects.
Reports emerged earlier this year that Rosario Dawson had been cast as Ahsoka Tano for Season Two of The Mandalorian, with some outlets even claiming that Ahsoka is said to be getting her own series. Based on the timelines of the various series, it's unknown if this new project could be the Ahsoka series, with some fans also speculating that this could potentially be a show about Doctor Aphra, a fan-favorite character who debuted in her own comic series.
Scroll down to see what fans are saying about the new project!
Star Wars Is My Friend
me: i hate star wars.
lucasfilm: a female-centric show with leslye headland as a writer and showrunner.
me: i never said anything wrong about star wars, star wars is my friend.— clément 🦋 nsfr. (@driversfilm) April 22, 2020
Very Glad
I am VERY glad about the Star Wars news because although I did not watch Russian Doll (because groundhog day situations give me anxiety and I can't watch them) I loved Sleeping With Other People— Ale (@thegoblincity) April 22, 2020
Love to See It
A Star Wars announcement that’s NOT headlined by an average white man with no experience in the thing he’s being hired for??
We love to see it.
🎉🎉🎉🎉 pic.twitter.com/jT3t3Uy6AX— Braddington 🦋 (@bradwhipple) April 22, 2020
Never Gets Old
Men pretending women don't like Star Wars. It never gets old.— mal° (@glosemynt) April 22, 2020
Always Crying
men be like but we want MORE male centric star wars shows pic.twitter.com/bt2lSRZLpU— jessa 🦋 (@directedbyrian) April 22, 2020
Give It a Chance
Before people starting rioting about this proposed new female centric Star Wars series, hear me out. We have The Mandalorian and a Cassian Andor and Obi-Wan Kenobi series are in the works supposedly. Let's give this new series a chance, alright? Let us not draw conclusions.— Clone Commander ⁵⁰¹ (@CloneCommand97) April 22, 2020
Mara Jade
i hope that the star wars serie they're talking about will be about mara jade skywalker— 𝒄𝒆𝒐 𝒐𝒇 𝒄𝒘 𝒏𝒂𝒕 (@rvmnova) April 22, 2020
Bring the Sith
i am once again asking star wars for female sith in one of their live action shows— 𝗮𝗹𝗲𝘅🦋✨ (@roguewn) April 22, 2020
Needs a New Brunette
I wonder what brunette they are going to cast for the next Star Wars Female Driven tv show on Disney+ pic.twitter.com/bVHxnbiCmc— Bree Runway is the wave (@BrainYoungeArs) April 22, 2020
You Have My Attention
“No plot details quite yet, but the report notes that the series will be female-centric and take place in a different corner of the Star Wars universe than the streaming service’s other projects.” https://t.co/BFuQp992fv pic.twitter.com/UBw5aEXTBw— 🖤BenSoloStan❤️ (@audreyfan4ever) April 22, 2020
