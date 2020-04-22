Star Wars Fans Are Thrilled About the Announcement of a New Disney+ Series

While all movie and TV productions are currently on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent quarantines, Star Wars fans were given some exciting news that Russian Doll showrunner Leslye Headland will be developing a new series for Disney+. There are no confirmed details about the project, with this new series joining the service alongside The Mandalorian, a series focusing on Obi-Wan Kenobi, and a series focusing on Rogue One: A Star Wars Story's Cassian Andor. What we do know about the series is it is said to be focusing on a female character and will explore a different corner of the Star Wars timeline than other projects.

Reports emerged earlier this year that Rosario Dawson had been cast as Ahsoka Tano for Season Two of The Mandalorian, with some outlets even claiming that Ahsoka is said to be getting her own series. Based on the timelines of the various series, it's unknown if this new project could be the Ahsoka series, with some fans also speculating that this could potentially be a show about Doctor Aphra, a fan-favorite character who debuted in her own comic series.

Scroll down to see what fans are saying about the new project!