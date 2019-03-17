Star Wars: Oscar Isaac Teases Poe and Leia’s Relationship in ‘Episode IX’

Star Wars: Episode IX is being released at the end of the year, but the folks at Disney are being incredibly tight-lipped about what the franchise has in store. Fans are eager to learn anything new that the cast and crew are willing to share. In a new SiriusXM interview with John Fugelsang, Oscar Isaac (Poe Dameron) recently provided a small insight into his onscreen relationship with the late, great Carrie Fisher (Leia Organa).

While on #TellMeJohn yesterday, @netflix ‘Triple Frontier’ actor & @starwars star Oscar Isaac spoke to @JohnFugelsang about the effects parenting has had on his craft & the joys of working with the late Carrie Fisher 📻FULL EPISODE: @SiriusXM OnDemand pic.twitter.com/vyeAZTlcUx — SiriusXM Insight 🔊 (@SXMInsight) March 12, 2019

“You know, you’re going to be…I know you just wrapped on [Star Wars: Episode] IX. You’re going to be getting the Carrie Fisher questions all over the place. But when you saw [Star Wars: Episode] VIII, were you surprised at how your relationship with Carrie Fisher was such an emotional centerpiece of the film?,” Fugelsang asked.

“I wasn’t surprised because I remember we were doing that…we worked a lot and her and I worked together so much, too, and we would talk about the scenes, and we would…you know, we got very tight during the shooting of that. So it was a beautiful thing to see and it gets carried over into the new film,” Isaac replied.

“I look forward to having you here next year when we can talk about it because I can only imagine having to work with her, with the scenes they’re inserting, would be emotional for you on a whole other level,” Fugelsang added.

“Yeah, no it is. It was definitely an unusual thing but I also think it was right to engage with her character, and not just let it be something that fades away but can really give it its proper, you know, place of honor,” Isaac answered.

Shoutout to Reddit user u/dmsansabel for transcribing the interview and posting it to r/StarWarsLeaks, a subreddit devoted to “leaks, spoilers and news concerning the new Star Wars Films and Television media.” Many fans were quick to comment on the Reddit post with their feelings about the interview.

“I’m so relieved. This really seems to confirm they’re going all out with putting together fully formed scenes with Leia, rather than just getting a hologram goodbye message or whatever,” u/ChrisSwift6 replied.

“GOOD I LOVE THEIR RELATIONSHIP,” u/bullagit added.

“Oscar is my dad and Carrie is my mom,” u/vadrr21 joked.

According to StarWars.com, Leia will be featured in the film using unreleased footage of Carrie Fisher from Star Wars: The Force Awakens. The film’s director, J.J. Abrams, made the choice to refrain from recasting or CGI, and fans are beyond grateful that the extra footage is available.

Episode IX is set to star a returning Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, and Billie Lourd. New cast members include Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, and Keri Russell, and the returning veteran actors are Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, and Billy Dee Williams.

Star Wars: Episode IX is expected to hit theatres on December 20th, 2019.

