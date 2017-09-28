‘Star Wars Rebels’ Season 4 Episode Synopses Released

With only a few weeks to go before the premiere of the final season of Star Wars Rebels, we are learning more and more details about what the first handful of episodes will explore. Jedi News has reportedly obtained the synopses of the first six episodes, with the first episode premiering October 16.

***WARNING: The below episode descriptions contain potential spoilers for the upcoming season***

“Heroes of Mandalore: Part One”

Sabine leads Ezra, Kanan and an army of her fellow Mandalorians back to her home world to rescue her father from the clutches of the Empire.



“Heroes of Mandalore: Part Two”

When Sabine discovers the Empire has resurrected a devastating weapon she created and plans to use it against her people, she must decide whether to destroy it or use it herself.

“In the Name of the Rebellion: Part One”

As members of the Rebel Alliance, Ezra and the Ghost crew must accept a mission to spy on an Imperial outpost they would rather destroy.

“In the Name of the Rebellion: Part Two”

After being separated from Hera and Kana, Ezra and Sabine join the desperate quest of Saw Gerrera to hunt down the Empire’s elusive secret super weapon.

“The Occupation”

Ezra and the Ghost crew are called back to Lothal when a new Imperial threat rises.

“Flight of the Defender”

Ezra and Sabine steal an Imperial prototype TIE fighter but must rely on some unexpected help to escape from Thrawn.

The broadcast times for the episodes are Mondays at 12:30 AM ET, 3:00 AM ET, 7:30 AM ET, 5:30 PM ET and 9:00 PM ET. These first six episodes will be airing over the course of three weeks with back-to-back airings. This means the season will move at a much faster pace, allowing for bigger story arcs to weave together more easily, but will see the end of the series come more quickly.

Monday, November 13 will be the last new episode of the series airing this year, with a brief hiatus lasting through the holiday season. The series is expected to return for its final episodes early in 2018.

Star Wars Rebels premieres Monday, October 16 at 12:30 am on Disney XD.

[H/T Jedi News]