Star Wars: Rey Takes Down Kylo Ren’s Ship in New The Rise of Skywalker Clip

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will come home from that galaxy far, far away later this month, arriving on digital platforms and other home media in just a few weeks. To keep fans eagerly awaiting its arrival, Lucasfilm and Disney have begun to officially release high-quality versions of clips from the film. Among those released is the first confrontation between Daisy Ridley‘s Rey and Adam Driver’s Kylo Ren in the film, as they face off on Pasaana and the Supreme Leader attempts to run her down with his ship. Teased throughout the marketing of the film ahead of its release, you can re-watch the sequence in the player above and look for Episode IX to be released at the end of the month.

Some of the story decisions in The Rise of Skywalker were met with much fan derision once the film arrived in theaters, specifically how things played out for Kylo Ren and Rey. Fans have found themselves once again reliving their disappointment with the movie as a result of the upcoming novelization of the film which revealed the shared kiss between the two had no romantic intentions and the last words that Ben said to Rey before dying. There’s also the very perplexing reveal that Emperor Palpatine was a clone in the film.

The Rise of Skywalker‘s Blu-ray will offer some additional answers in the form of its behind-the-scenes featurettes but fans shouldn’t expect too many more puzzle pieces to the series. Features set to be included on the blu-ray and 4K release include:

The Skywalker Legacy – The story lives forever in this feature-length documentary that charts the making of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Pasaana Pursuit: Creating the Speeder Chase – Dive into the making of the movie’s epic landspeeder chase and discover how this spectacular sequence was brought to the screen.

Aliens in the Desert – See what it took to create the Pasaana desert scenes, from the sheer scale and complexity of the shoot to its colorful details.

D-O: Key to the Past – Explore the ship that connects Rey to the mystery of her missing parents and get to know the galaxy’s newest, irresistible droid.

Warwick & Son – Warwick Davis, who played Wicket in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, dons the Ewok costume once more; this time joined by his son Harrison.

Cast of Creatures – The team behind the film’s memorable creatures reveal the puppetry, makeup, prosthetics and digital magic that bring them to life!

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hits Digital HD on March 17th and 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on March 31st. Additional details about the release can be found here.