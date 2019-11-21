Star Wars: Rian Johnson Reminds Fans Not to Believe Rumors Until Lucasfilm Officially Confirms Anything

Star Wars fever is heating up as the temperature drops and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker inches ever-closer. Now, people are asking the man who led this trilogy into its final act about how to handle the wait with all there rumors flying around. For his part, Rian Johnson just wants everyone to remain calm because answers are coming. In his own words, he said to wait on the official word from Lucasfilm before believing any gossip you might hear from secondary or tertiary sources. A sit-down with Variety produced these comments from The Last Jedi director. He was asked about his upcoming trilogy in the franchise and basically shut that down. “I’m still talking to Lucasfilm. They haven’t announced anything,” Johnson summarized. Then when asked about his film being the Star Wars project slated for 2022, he similarly tried to cut through the noise. The director began, “Every single day there’s a new thing. Until it’s up on StarWars.com, don’t believe it.” But, the questions will only continue the closer we get to December.

If there’s one thing that Johnson is probably happy to not be answering questions about, it’s probably the franchises’ rabid fanbase. In a sit-down with Wired about his new movie Knives Out, he told the publication about his stance on fans who may not have appreciated his approach in The Last Jedi.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“If someone’s responding to diversity negatively, f— ’em,” Johnson quipped, which emboldened Chris Evans to nod and point for emphasis. “If anyone didn’t like the movie, I’m not saying that’s why they didn’t like it… It wasn’t surprising at all to me, I grew up as a Star Wars fan. And I grew up- I was in my twenties when the prequels came out and this whole idea that it’s all been sunshine and roses and suddenly everybody’s yelling at each other is baffling to me.”

Johnson also noted, “And I feel like people care deeply about Star Wars, and every single person has a slightly different version of what they think Star Wars is. And so much of the fun of it is arguing about it. Since we were kids, right? On the playground, you’re yelling at your friends about who would win in a fight… It’s part and parcel about the passion of being a Star Wars fan.”

The director adds that “Star Wars fans are the best fans in the whole world.” He would mention that most of his personal interactions on social media are positive, even from people who weren’t exactly thrilled with the movie.