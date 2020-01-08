Star Wars: Is Lucasfilm Officially Teasing The High Republic?

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker has brought the Skywalker Saga to an end, and now the future of Star Wars movies is a wild frontier of the unknown. In recent days, a rumor sprung up stating that the next Star Wars movie series could actually take things back to the ancient past of a galaxy far, far, away, during the era of High Republic. Well, now the latest issue of Marvel Comics’ Star Wars: The Rise of Kylo Ren has hit stands, and it may be dropping some hints that point to the official Star Wars canon beginning to angle towards a story about the High Republic era.

Warning: SPOILERS for Star Wars: The Rise of Kylo Ren #2 Follow!

Videos by ComicBook.com

The main storyline of The Rise of Kylo Ren is set during the time period between Ben Solo destroying Luke Skywalker’s Jedi Temple, and taking on his full Kylo Ren persona. However, issue #2 takes things even further back to in the past of the Sequel Trilogy era, to when a much younger Ben Solo accompanied Luke Skywalker and his friend Lor San Tekka on a pivotal mission: tracking down an ancient Jedi outpost to look for lost artifacts that could help restore the Jedi Order.

This particular mission took Luke, Ben, and Lor out to the edges of the Outer Rim, nearly in the Unknown Regions – somewhere Luke didn’t even know the Jedi’s reach extended. As the exchange between Luke Skywalker and Lor San Tekka reveals, this particular Jedi temple could have potential big ties to where the Star Wars movies are headed next – if rumors are to be believed:

Lor San Tekka: “I think after all my wanderings, I can recognize the description of a Jedi outpost when I hear it, Luke… It’s probably High Republic era. It was a time of greatly expanded Jedi activity throughout the galaxy.”

The High Republic Era is supposedly set 400 years before the Star Wars prequels, which isn’t the ancient medieval world of Old Republic video games, but still early enough to give the franchise a jolt of freshness. According to Star Wars superfans, and canon timelines, the High Republic Era is most likely concurrent with the Great Peace era, which lasted 1,000 years. That era began at the end of the Jedi-Sith War and lasted until the beginning of The Clone Wars. It was a time where the Galactic Republic of the Prequel Trilogy took shape, while smaller conflicts like the Hyperspace War and Mandalorian Civil War took place. It was during this time that the Jedi Order became tied to the Republic government, while the Sith Empire was thought extinct, but instead transformed into the “Rule of Two” system that saw Darth Plaguis and Darth Sidious come to power as Sith Lords.

The Rise of Kylo Ren shows that the Jedi Temple on Elphrona reflects the order at one of its most powerful times, hinting at what kind of excitement and new-world feeling a series of movies set in that era could bring.

Star Wars: The Rise of Kylo Ren #2 is now on sale.