Star Wars Actor Is Waiting on Disney to Reveal Big The Rise of Skywalker News

The journey through the Skywalker Saga is coming to a close in just a month or so. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is almost here and series actor Greg Grunberg can’t wait for news to make it out about the next big entry. It turns out, fans are going to have to wait to hear whatever that news is after the actor tweeted about it this week. Another post on the social media site indicates that Grunberg has to wait until the official okay comes through from the people up top. Most of the comments under the post are people voicing their frustration at the information being dangled in front of them only to be ripped away. Well, like most things to come out of a huge franchise like this, there are protocols for releasing information. If things trickle out, even if they are harmless for the most part, the person responsible could suffer some serious consequences.

This all started earlier in the week when Grunberg did the initial post on Twitter. He played X-Wing pilot Snap Wexely in Star Wars: The Force Awakens. It seems that his connection to director J.J. Abrams has made him privy to some secret that the fans simply must know about now. Word of this probably got all the way up to management and it looks like they told him to cool his heels already. Is it another step in Wexely’s journey, or is it something else entirely? At any rate, the suspense is absolutely eating at the fans.

Another recent post showed off Grunberg’s character as a part of a new LEGO set on Halloween. He also included a Funko POP! figure of Wexely as well. Grunberg could be having fun with these new pieces of march, or he could be trying to signal that he’s got a much bigger part to play this time around in Lucasfilm’s conclusion to the current trilogy.

Abrams knows that he has a lot riding on this movie. Another Star Wars trilogy draws to a close and the director is aware that expectations are sky-high heading into The Rise of Skywalker.

“Endings are the thing that scare me the most,” Abrams told Entertainment Weekly. “This is about bringing this thing to a close in a way that is emotional and meaningful and also satisfying in terms of actually answering [as many] questions as possible,” he explained. “So if years from now, someone’s watching these movies, all nine of them, they’re watching a story that is as cohesive as possible.”