Dave Filoni Responds to Ahsoka’s Role in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is finally out and fans are loving how many callbacks the movie has to a bunch of different eras of Star Wars adventures. Dave Filoni decided to address one of the big surprises that J.J. Abrams and company had hinted at in the run-up to The Rise of Skywalker. Fans were hoping that Ahsoka Tano would turn up after all that hinting, and they got it…sort of. Her voice is a part of the Jedi supercut that Rey hears as she’s summoning strength for a big confrontation. But, what does that mean for the character going forward? The Clone Wars creative hinted that maybe her ending wasn’t as final as it seemed on his personal Twitter account. Fans are understandably wondering if this is just some fun or if this would mean a proper return. The possibilities are all out there as of The Rise of Skywalker. At any rate, the future of the Star Wars franchise is wide open, and the stories are there for the taking.

“Hmmm, Ahsoka, huh? Well then you’ll probably want to watch closely during The Rise of Skywalker,” said Abrams.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Was thinking of all of you this fine morning, Happy Holidays!

– Dave pic.twitter.com/WpD0kKMbfk — Dave Filoni (@dave_filoni) December 25, 2019

“In my opinion, and I don’t know the truth, but I think she’s alive,” Eckstein said to Comicbook.com back in 2016. “There’s so much we don’t know. Seeing her walk into that temple, I’m really hopeful that we’ll get more of her someday in the future, and also get more from her past.”

But, could we see her in other Disney+ shows or movies in the future. The Mandalorian‘s Jon Favreau talked about the possibility of opening the universe up a bit in an interview recently.

“I don’t want to talk about anything that might be fun for people to discover,” Favreau explained. “We do have conversations. Part of what’s fun to see if we could merge the worlds of the original trilogy, the prequels, the sequels, [Star Wars:] The Clones Wars, and what’s been considered canon up to this point and what’s been considered part of Legends. I think this show offers an opportunity to bring in all those elements so no matter what your flavor of Star Wars ice cream you like there will be something to enjoy.”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is in theaters right now.