Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker on Track for Potential $200 Million Opening Weekend

All of that talk of 2019’s box office slowing down is surely going to be halted by the winter ahead. Disney’s Frozen 2 hit theaters this weekend and debuted to the tune of $130 million in North America, making it the third highest domestic opening for animated film in box office history. The House of Mouse is aiming to dominate theaters for the second time in under a month on December 20th when Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker finally arrives.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, The Rise of Skywalker is currently on track for an opening between $175 million and $200 million over the course of its first three days. Those aren’t quite Avengers: Endgame numbers, but they’re still on par with some of the biggest releases in recent memory, including the previous two Star Wars films.

Both Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Star Wars: The Last Jedi tracked in the same range ahead of their debuts. However, each of these movies ended up surpassing their projections by a wide margin. The Force Awakens opened to $248 million in 2015 and The Last Jedi earned $220 million in its first weekend in 2017. If The Rise of Skywalker can keep that pace, it’ll be in for a massive haul by the time its run comes to an end.

The one major hurdle standing in The Rise of Skywalker‘s way is Sony’s highly-anticipated sequel, Jumanji: The Next Level. The new film starring The Rock, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, and Jack Black arrives in theaters just a week before The Rise of Skywalker, and should provide some sizable competition. The Rise of Skywalker will have no problem winning its opening weekend, but it will be interesting to see just how big of a dent Jumanji is able to make in its overall total.

The last two films in the Skywalker Saga have been money printers for Disney, each grossing over $1 billion at the worldwide box office. The Force Awakens remains the top grossing film in domestic box office history, earning more than $936 million in North America.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hits theaters on December 20th.