New Star Wars Insider Cover Gives Better Look at Knights of Ren in Rise of Skywalker

The First Order reigns supreme on the cover of the latest issue of Star Wars Insider, showing Kylo Ren’s villainous faction and offering a glimpse at the forces at his disposal. And even though we’re just a few months away from the premiere of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Lucasfilm has been very secretive about the plot and how the saga will end after nine films. And while the mysterious Knights of Ren have only been hinted at and glimpsed in this sequel trilogy, they’re set to make a major appearance in the new film.

The new cover for Star Wars Insider also features the Knights of Ren in the spotlight, on display alongside the Sith Troopers and other First Order forces. Take a look in the poster below!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Director J.J. Abrams is returning to the saga after helping kickstart the franchise with Star Wars: The Force Awakens — and now he has the unenviable task of wrapping up four decades of storytelling in the saga. And while he is excited about the opportunity to make another film in the galaxy far, far away, he also understands the pressure he’s facing.

“It’s been a gift to work with these people again. To get to deal with these characters again. I didn’t think that was going to happen for me,” Abrams said on The Star Wars Show. “This ending, which is such an important thing for all of us, by far, has been the most challenging thing I’ve ever worked on.”

Abrams previously spoke with Marvelous TV about his return to the franchise, explaining that he’s confident in his abilities to deliver something that fans will enjoy when they finally get to see Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

“You just have to be grateful for them, because you don’t want to be working on something no-one cares about,” Abrams said to Marvelous TV. “And you have to understand that they’ve got their opinions and, of course, you have to value them. You’re never going to please everyone, you have to know that going in, and just do the best you can. I’m nothing but thankful as someone who considers myself a fan. I can’t wait for them to see the film.”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will premiere in theaters on December 20th.