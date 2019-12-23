Star Wars Director Suggests Kylo Ren and Rey Have a “Brother and Sister Thing”

*Spoilers on deck for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, so…you have been warned.* Kylo Ren and Rey’s resolution was a big draw for a lot of fans heading into Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Now, J.J. Abrams, the director of the first and third installments of this trilogy, is stepping forward to clear the air around the ship the moves a million keyboards around the world. That final moment between the two after triumphing against Emperor Palpatine was absolutely thrilling for fans. When Ben Solo decides to heal Rey and they look into each other’s eyes, it feels like everyone is on the way toward a happy ending. But, as soon as they kiss all those lovey-dovey vibes are ripped away as Ben disappears like so many force users before him. Now, to complicate matters, Rey takes the last name Skywalker at the end of the film and fans have been taking that to mean that there was some sort of symbolic union between the two force users. But, according to the director things aren’t nearly the simple. One fan on Twitter managed to get a comment from Abrams and it seems that the entire moment is much more strange than some would like to believe.

“There’s as much of a brother and sister thing with Rey and Kylo Ren as there is romantic,” Abrams explained. “So it’s not literally a sexually/romantic kind of thing. It’s more like they’re just bound together in this crazy, spiritual way. Again, felt romantic to me.”

The director didn’t stop there, he likened the entire dynamic to Luke and Leia’s experiences in Empire Strikes Back.

“It’s like John Williams, if you listen to the –when he first wrote the Luke theme,” he continued. “It was a romantic theme for Luke and Leia. That was kind of what he was thinking because he didn’t know where it was going.”

A bunch of fans will likely still be very confused by the entire situation. This sequel trilogy has offered plenty of threads that could lead to various relationships and pairings as everything wrapped up. The Reylo fans had that ending to cling to as hope, but with this revelation, Abrams basically threw some cold water on that ship. But, still, due to the fact that authorial intent gets thrown out the window when a work enters into the hands of a viewer, there will be plenty of people who argue that what the director is saying here doesn’t matter at all. A lot of The Rise of Skywalker ties up loose ends, but even that little bit of ambiguity leaves a bad taste in some fans’ mouths. The questions will only keep coming as more and more time passes after the release of the Skywalker Saga finale.

