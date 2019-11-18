Star Wars: Poe Dameron Pilots the Millennium Falcon in New Rise of Skywalker Photo

A new photo from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (via Entertainment Weekly) shows Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac) in the pilot’s seat of the Millennium Falcon, with best buddy Finn (John Boyega) and Chewbacca (Joonas Suotamo) along for the ride. The hotshot Resistance leader joins Rey (Daisy Ridley) as the latest hero to pilot the ship that once belonged to Han Solo (Harrison Ford) and formerly to Lando Calrissian (Billy Dee Williams), who also gets one last shot to fly the fastest hunk of junk in the galaxy when the galaxy’s heroes assemble to topple the reigning First Order and Supreme Leader Kylo Ren (Adam Driver).

“It is the end of the entire Skywalker saga,” Isaac told TODAY. “Nine stories. This is the culmination of the entire thing. What [director] J.J. [Abrams] has done, and the entire Lucasfilm team, is incredibly fulfilling. It’s also special for us because you get to learn a lot more things about these characters.”

Isaac, who joined the Star Wars franchise in 2015 revival Star Wars: The Force Awakens, earlier told the Associated Press the ninth entry in the episodic saga was “the most fun” he’s had as the fan-favorite flyboy. “There was just an energy and a looseness and excitement to the whole production,” he said. “And knowing that this was the conclusion of not only our time there but the nine stories, these nine episodes of the Skywalker Saga, it’s incredible. And I think people are gonna be just blown away.”

This last ride is a bittersweet one for Williams, who first debuted as the Falcon’s original owner Lando in 1980’s The Empire Strikes Back.

“I guess it’s bittersweet, I don’t know,” Williams told ET during Disney’s D23 Expo in August. “It’s a wonderful experience, I didn’t expect it.”

Lucasfilm and director J.J. Abrams join forces once again to take viewers on an epic journey to a galaxy far, far away with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the riveting conclusion of the seminal Skywalker saga, where new legends will be born and the final battle for freedom is yet to come.

Starring Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Adam Driver, Kelly Marie Tran, Anthony Daniels, Keri Russell, Richard E. Grant, Naomi Ackie, Domhnall Gleeson, Joonas Suotamo, Ian McDiarmid, Billy Dee Williams, Carrie Fisher, and Mark Hamill, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker opens December 20.