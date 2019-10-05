Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Topps Cards Offer New Looks at Knights of Ren, Zorii Bliss, and More

Information around Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker continues to trickle out as we near the release of the film. Now some more merch has been discovered that gives fans an even better look at the Knights of Ren. Star Wars News got their hands on some TOPS card images for characters in the new film. The Knights of Ren are all accounted for and the cards offer a clear, isolated look at each member of the group.

The identities of the other Knights has been a question hovering in fans’ minds for a while now. As the date nears, the designs have been getting more and more focus with each passing week. Kylo Ren himself looks like he will be right in the thick of things during The Rise of Skywalker, and that means his forces will be right by his side. The names haven’t come out yet, but a reliable source has suggested that that will be coming along as well.

Pablo Hidalgo is a member of the Lucasfilm Story Group, and he can be counted on as a trusted souce for things around Star Wars. That Story Group actively helps determine the canon across the entire franchise. That included games, books, comics, shows, and movies. Toys are not exempt either, which makes the Knights of Ren’s absence of individual names very peculiar.

Hidalgo went on to clarify this week why each of the Knights didn’t have names on the toy packages. The answer lies in how far ahead the lead-in time is for creating merchandise for a movie can be. Companies end up finalizing designs of figures, packaging, and promotional materials pretty far in advance. So, when the toys were being finalized some details were still being nailed down. Funny enough, this gap provides an added benefit in limiting possible spoilers months before a film’s release.

But rest assured, Kylo Ren is the leader of the pack, and his profile has increased a great deal since The Last Jedi. J.J. Abrams talked about Kylo Ren and how he will be evolved in The Rise of Skywalker with MTV News earlier this year. He couldn’t spill all the beans, but believes Adam Driver has something great in store for the fans.

“I will say that with an actor like Adam Driver, you can never limit what that man can do. I will say, without talking about redemption or not, that he is mind-blowing in this. He’s brought a whole other level to this, so I can’t wait to see what happens with him,” Abrams elaborated.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will premiere in theaters on December 20.