What Time Does Tonight’s Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Trailer Release?

With just two months left until the release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Disney and Lucasfilm are finally set to unveil the second and final trailer for the highly-anticipated Saga-ender. It was revealed over the weekend that the full final trailer for Episode IX would be arriving on Monday Night, during ESPN’s broadcast of the Monday Night Football game between the New England Patriots and New York Jets. In other words, the latest footage from the very last entry in the iconic Skywalker Saga is going to be online in just a few hours.

When exactly will that be? There’s not a set time that the trailer will air during the game, but it is a pretty safe bet that it will arrive during or around halftime of the game. That means we’re probably looking at a trailer release time of about 9:45 pm ET.

Videos by ComicBook.com

That’s not an exact measurement by any stretch of the imagination, but it’s roughly the time it will take for the game to reach halftime. The game kicks off at 8:20 pm ET and each quarter has 15 minutes of actual clock time. With the clock stopping for dead balls, turnovers, injuries, etc., as well as the commercials baked in, it should take about an hour and a half to reach the midway point of the game. Based on when previous trailers have been released, halftime seems like the most likely option.

Again, the time it takes to get to halftime differs for every game. If there are a lot of injuries, challenges, timeouts, or issues going on with the game itself, it will take a lot longer. Then again, if there isn’t much stoppage throughout the first two quarters, with both teams taking up a ton of clock on long drives, halftime could arrive within an hour. There’s no sure way to tell until the game actually gets going.

But rest assured, at some point during this game, there will be a trailer for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. This will be the last major chunk of footage we see before the film’s arrival in theaters at the end of December, as the majority of the advertising left will be chopped up into short scenes and TV spots.

Are you looking forward to tonight’s new Rise of Skywalker trailer? Let us know in the comments!

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hits theaters on December 20th.