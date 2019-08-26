Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Fan Poster Puts Rey on the Dark Side

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will be here before you know it and fans are ready for the end of the new trilogy. Some of the new footage shown at D23 caused quite the stir when it revealed a version of Rey that looked like she had crossed over to the Dark Side. Now, one very talented fan has channeled the look on a poster for the upcoming film, and it looks amazing.

iMizurii took some of the actual promotional materials and altered an image of Rey to match the color palette. Accentuating the inner struggle between light and dark with the blue and red light was a good choice. The real kicker comes as the viewer notices those eyes and the two-sided lightsaber in the place of her staff. This isn’t the character people have come to know over the past few years, she’s more sinister now.

Videos by ComicBook.com

That part of the trailer hasn’t been released to the general public yet. There are rumors that the new footage will be available sooner than expected. Until then, Comicbook.com’s Brandon Davis’ explained the new Rise of Skywalker footage like this:

“The group overlooks a small village. An army of ships in spaces. Rey cuts through trees. Kylo emerges from a ship. Rey and Kylo fight surrounded by water. Palpatine narrates — it nears its end” Rey is wearing a black robe — her red lightsaber splits in two, dual wielding like Darth Maul.”

Rey’s Dark Side turn isn’t the only source of intrigue for moviegoers heading into the third installment. Emperor Palpatine is front and center in the latest poster that was released to the public. Fans couldn’t believe it when his laugh echoed out into the distance at the end of the first theatrical trailer. It is safe to say that the character will play a big role in whatever challenges the heroes face in The Rise of Skywalker.

Speaking of the titular family, both Luke and Leia are supposed to appear in some capacity. It’s unclear how Carrie Fisher’s will factor into the story, but she will be around. More surprising after the end of Star Wars: The Last Jedi is the fact that Luke Skywalker will be present in the film as well. Just today, Mark Hamil decided to ignite the fanbase again with a Twitter post about the movie and his role in it.

Star Wars: Episode IX opens in theaters on December 20th. Other upcoming Star Wars projects include a new film trilogy from Game of Thrones creators DB Weiss and David Benioff, the new trilogy by The Last Jedi director Rian Johnsson, and the upcoming Disney+ TV series The Mandalorian, and series following Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Cassian Andor.