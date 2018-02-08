Emilia Clarke Opens Up About Her “Femme Fatale” Character in ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’

Fans are looking forward to seeing Solo: A Star Wars Story to discover how characters like Han, Lando and Chewie first got a name for themselves in the smuggling world, but the film also introduces us to new characters, like Emilia Clarke‘s Qi’ra. Little is known about how the character factors into Han’s upbringing, with Clarke herself revealing some of the first details about her impact on Han’s life.

“The point where you meet her, she is with Han. They are both doing what they’ve got to do to survive,” Clarke told Entertainment Weekly. “And that is Qi’ra the whole the movie. The whole way through, she is surviving. And surviving in the underworld that we know to be [filled with] smuggling, aloof gamblers, wrong-side-of-the-tracks nasty ones. It was beautiful they touched on it very briefly [in The Last Jedi] when they are at the racetracks.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

While early on in the film’s teaser Qi’ra appears to be a smuggler like Han, later in the teaser, we see her wearing much more elegant gowns. Clarke teased that audiences will see her character’s evolution.

“Well, if you have got a really glamorous lady in a really sordid environment you kind of know that maybe the glamour is hiding a few rough roads,” Clarke pointed out.

Things aren’t all glitz and glamour for Qi’ra, Clarke promises, as she also makes good on the “femme fatale” persona that has previously been used to describe the character.

“I am never going to take a job that doesn’t tell that story, because I think it’s a very important narrative that we are telling all ages at all stages,” Clarke noted of her character’s tough exterior in some of the teaser’s sequences. “And whilst it is Han Solo’s movie, this girl gets to be badass. And strong. And has her own journey. Qi’ra’s journey is definitely one of survival and strength. The way that I felt about her was yeah this girl has got a core of steel.”

Audiences will get to learn even more about Qi’ra when Solo: A Star Wars Story hits theaters on May 25.

[H/T Entertainment Weekly]