Star Wars: Woody Harrelson Accepted ‘Solo’ Role to Work With Phoebe Waller-Bridge

Most people would do whatever it took to earn a role in a Star Wars film, but with Woody Harrelson having starred in multiple successful franchises, he was initially apprehensive about accepting the role. The actor confirmed that one of the reasons he took on the Solo: A Star Wars Story role was for the opportunity to work with Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who played L3-37 in the film.

“I was really debating doing this film and, in fact, I actually turned it down at first because I had been on such a long string of work and I just wanted to be home with my family,” Harrelson shared with the Radio Times. “Thankfully I ended up doing it because I now can’t imagine not knowing Phoebe.”

The actress’ breakout performance was starring in the BBC series Fleabag, which she also wrote. The comedic program helped demonstrate her quirky personality and confidence, making her the perfect choice for Lando Calrissian’s droid companion.

“Oh god, I just love Phoebe,” Harrelson gushed. “She is just such a delightful, fun and uplifting friend.”

He added, “A friend of mine told me about Fleabag and I watched it all. I love it. Love it! There aren’t many episodes and I wish there were more. Luckily she is doing another season.”

The film might have ultimately been worth it for the friendships the actor made, though even his family tried to convince him not to make it so they could all spend more time together.

“I brought it up to my family — they didn’t want me doing it,” Harrelson revealed to the Toronto Sun. “They wanted me to come home, and understandably. I did turn it down. Then I did end up doing it. And I’m glad, because the friendships I’ve formed now [on the movie], I can’t imagine not knowing these guys.”

Harrelson’s character Beckett met a fatal end in Solo, preventing him from reprising the role in a potential sequel. Similarly, L3-37 was effectively killed, as her body was critically damaged, resulting in her hard drive being downloaded into the Millennium Falcon. If there ends up being a way in which L3-37 returns in a new film, Waller-Bridge would gladly reprise the role.

When discussing the possibility of playing the character in another film with Vanity Fair, the actress noted, “That would be a scream. I can imagine she has quite the past. Who knows what these imaginations will come up with next? I could play L3 forever.”

Unfortunately, Solo fell short of financial and critical expectations, making the idea of a follow-up film seem unlikely.

Solo: A Star Wars Story is on Blu-ray and DVD now.

