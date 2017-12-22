Star Wars Fan Imagines What Kylo Ren Will Look Like in ‘Episode IX’

Star Wars: The Last Jedi made a big change to The First Order power base, after Kylo Ren murdered his master Supreme Leader Snoke and seized control of The First Order, as its new Supreme Leader. With that big change in mind, one Star Wars fan has gone so far as to do up some artwork of what “Supreme Leader Kylo Ren” will look like:

Clearly, this is a much more regal outfit for Ren to wear, denoting his new leadership status; it’s very much in keeping with other First Order commanders like Captain Phasma, with its chrome/black color scheme. It’s a cool design, no doubt, but probably a bit too much on the medieval side for J.J. Abrams and Co. to use in Episode IX.

Kylo Ren has been one of the most interesting characters in the Sequel Trilogy, and a lot of Star Wars fans are eager to not only see how his story will wrap in Episode IX, but also more about how it began, in the era between Return of the Jedi and The Force Awakens.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is now in theaters.