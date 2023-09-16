Star Wars: Taissa Farmiga Recalls Failed Audition for The Last Jedi

Lucasfilm has been putting out hit after hit with their Disney+ series that began with The Mandalorian, and fans have been super excited for what they have been delivering. One of the most recent projects they released was Star Wars: Ahsoka, and everyone has been loving what they have been releasing. There was even a Hayden Christensen / Anakin Skywalker cameo that happened in the last two episodes of Ahsoka that ties into the Star Wars: Clone Wars series. The studio has also been hard at work developing their upcoming movie slate that features a Rey Skywalker movie that's set fifteen years after the events of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and will feature Daisey Ridley returning to the role. One actor who almost showed up in a previous Lucasfilm movie has revealed some new details about almost landing the role. While appearing on Josh Horowitz's Happy Sad Confused podcast, Taissa Farmiga spoke on her failed audition for Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

"I mean I think that Star Wars was probably the only ones. But I was like the wow they like what's going on because again another thing grew up with was Star Wars," Farmiga revealed. "I love playing Star Wars battlefield republic video games with my brother growing up and like that was my thing."

"It was for… it wasn't for the first one. I think it was for the Rogue One maybe or it was for the one after that. Wasn't there Solo, was it? No, I can't remember it was the one where Rey had already been in one movie, you know what I mean. Who knows. I can't remember, but I know that was understood. I didn't do so well because I wanted it so bad so that's why I try to keep my expectations... I couldn't do it. It was also hard because those auditions. It was one of the only times that I had to do a cold read where they didn't send any materials. You can get there an hour ahead of time and usually I'm good at memorizing lines like it goes quick and easy but I was just like oh this would be so cool." Farmiga added.

