Star Wars: Ahsoka Puts Hayden Christensen's Anakin in Fan-Favorite Costume

Lucasfilm has finally released their next big series, Star Wars: Ahsoka, on Disney+, and fans have been going wild over it. Reviews for Star Wars: Ahsoka have been decent, and from everything we've seen in the trailers, it will tie into animated series like Star Wars: Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels. With the last episode of Star Wars: Ahsoka, we saw the return of Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen), and it did some setup for this week's episode. Now, the latest episode of Star Wars: Ahsoka has made its way onto the streaming service, and it gives fans something they've been waiting for: Christensen wearing Anakin Skywalker's robes from Star Wars: Clone Wars.

Star Wars Boss Praises Ahsoka Star Rosario Dawson

Kathleen Kennedy, Lucasfilm President, recently talked up Dawson taking on the lead role in Star Wars: Ahsoka and her praise for her involvement in the series.

"Rosario Dawson is such an incredibly powerful actress, and she loves this character," Kennedy in a press briefing for the series. "Everything about who Ahsoka is, what she represents, that interesting tension that exists between good and evil, dark and light, her previous relationship with Darth Vader (Anakin Skywalker)—all of that she has just brought to life in a way that almost no one else could."

What is Star Wars: Ahsoka About?

Fan-favorite Star Wars hero Ahsoka Tano returns in the brand new series on Disney+. Rosario Dawson stars in Star Wars: Ahsoka, which premiered on August 22nd on the streamer. The series picks up after the events of The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, in which we saw the former Jedi searching for Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) and helping Luke Skywalker train Grogu. Ahsoka will be joined on her new mission alongside longtime allies Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) and Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) as they attempt to track down Thrawn, who was last seen disappearing to the far reaches of space after a confrontation with Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi). Star Wars: Ahsoka is the latest live-action series from Lucasfilm's creative duo of Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni.

