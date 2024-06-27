Star Wars: The Acolyte Cinematographer Reveals His Favorite Moments On Set

The fifth episode of Star Wars: The Acolyte was released on Disney+ this week and it's the fourth of the series that saw Chris Teague working as the cinematographer. In honor of the episode's release, ComicBook had the chance to chat with Teague, and he spoke about how he collaborated with the VFX team and explained the challenges of filming outer space scenes as well as Coruscant scenes. During the chat, he also revealed one of his favorite moments from making the show, which revolved around a set from the first episode.

"Well, one of the really fun sets was in Episode One, we have the prison ship escape, and we've built that whole set on a steel platform that shook in multiple directions so that we could create a believable effect of the ship falling apart," Teague explained. "I mean, believe me, when we were testing it, I started to wonder if our set was going to fall apart because of the power of these pistons. Moving the set around was pretty intense, but it really did convey that effect of, because you put an actor in that set and they start to move in relationship to the ship shaking, and it starts to feel real."

"I mean, that's always the thing you're worried about. There's always that old trick of you shake the camera and then everybody kind of does this," he added while mimicking shaking. "And you'll see that all over A New Hope and Empire too, and it kind of works. But I love that set. It was really fun to work in. It was one of the more chaotic sets because by the end, the ship's crashing and you've got just crazy flashing light everywhere and you've got fire and smoke and everything's shaking. So yeah, we had a good time with that one."

How Many Episodes of The Acolyte Are Left?

Set during The High Republic, Star Wars: The Acolyte delivers an investigation into a mysterious string of crimes, which pits a Jedi master against his former apprentice in a race to uncover the truth. The more that the pair learn about the situation, the darker their journey becomes, as they confront things that darker than either of them could have imagined. The show has a total of eight episodes, which means there are three to go with the finale airing on July 16th.

The series stars Amandla Stenberg, Lee Jung-jae, Manny Jacinto, Dafne Keen, Charlie Barnett, Jodie Turner-Smith, Rebecca Henderson, Dean-Charles Chapman, Joonas Suotamo, and Carrie-Anne Moss.

Star Wars: The Acolyte is available to stream on Disney+.