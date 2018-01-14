‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Now Among Top Ten Highest Grossing Movies Of All Time Worldwide

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is one of the ten highest grossing movies of all time.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi‘s domestic total now stands at $591.5 million. Its foreign total has climbed to $673.4 million. Worldwide, the film has grossed $1.26 billion. That’s enough to knock Beauty and the Beast out of the top ten list and take its place.

This also makes Star Wars: The Last Jedi the highest grossing film of the year domestic and worldwide. The was projected to reach $1.6 billion before the end of its run, but that was before its disappointing opening in China.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi earned $230 in its first three days in foreign markets and opened to a combined $450 million worldwide. That is the fifth largest opening in box office history.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is sixth highest grossing movie ever at the domestic box office. It was it only the fourth film in history to earn over $200 million in its opening weekend. Star Wars: The Force Awakens broke records with its $247.9 million opening. Jurassic World earned $208.9 million in its first weekend. Marvel’s The Avengers opened to $207.4 million.

The Last Jedi was a divisive movie for Star Wars fans. Kevin Smith tried to explain his theory on why that was.

“I think at the end of the day audience expectation plays into that,” Smith said. “Like when, you know, you’re like ‘alright the next movie is going to be all about Luke and I’ve seen Luke in the trailer and I know exactly who Luke Skywalker is and now he looks like Obi-Wan so he’s going to be like this version of Obi-Wan,’ and then they give you a version of Luke that even Mark Hamill reportedly was like ‘I don’t know, is this really supposed to be Luke Skywalker? He’s not the one I remember.’”

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is now playing in theaters. Its sequel and the final installment of the Star Wars sequel trilogy, Star Wars: Episode IX, will release in theaters on December 20, 2017. The next standalone Star Wars movie, Solo: A Star Wars Story, opens in theaters on May 25, 2018.