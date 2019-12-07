Star Wars: The Last Jedi Director Has Perfect Answer for Baby Yoda vs Porgs Debate

With the release of Star Wars: The Last Jedi in 2017, the franchise experienced a frenzy for one of the most adorable alien creatures that has been introduced in the last 40 years. It seemed like many fans were stricken with Porg fever, as the adorable bird-like creatures from the oceanic planet Ahch-To became a major fixture in the movie’s marketing and merchandising. But now they might have stiff competition with the release of Star Wars: The Mandalorian, as the Child referred to fans as Baby Yoda has taken the world by storm.

So how does Star Wars: The Last Jedi writer and director and Porgfather Rian Johnson feel about this debate, and the possibility that Porgs might be supplanted by Baby Yoda as the cutest creature in the Star Wars galaxy? Turns out he has the perfect response when he was asked at a Q&A after a screening of his new film Knives Out.

“Always two there must be,” Johnson said (via io9).

Star Wars: The Mandalorian show runner Jon Favreau detailed the reasoning for keeping the character as a puppet as much as possible, explaining that it helps make the character more adorable.

“He’s mostly a puppet,” Favreau explained to the Hollywood Reporter. “When it’s CG, we try to make him obey the same physical laws that he would if he were a puppet. I think a lot of times CG makes itself too obvious where you don’t create parameters creatively that allow the character to keep the same identity and charm.”

He also teased that fans will discover more details about the character, but that Baby Yoda will continue to have an air of mystery about him.

“We’ll learn more about him over the course of the season,” he added. “I think what’s great about what George [Lucas] created is that Yoda proper, the character that we grew up watching, was always shrouded in mystery, and that was what made him so archetypal and so mythic. We know who he is based on his behavior and what he stands for, but we don’t know a lot of details about where he comes from or his species. I think that’s why people are so curious about this little one of the same species.”

New episodes of Star Wars: The Mandalorian debut ever Friday on the Disney+ streaming service. Episode 5 “The Gunslinger” is now available. If you haven’t signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

