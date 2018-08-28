Star Wars: Watch Carrie Fisher Slap Oscar Isaac Repeatedly While Filming ‘The Last Jedi’

Given that the cast of Star Wars: The Last Jedi is packed with highly trained, skilled actors, it makes sense that they’d give 110 percent in every scene in they film.

Especially when they get to slap Oscar Isaac.

A new gag reel released for the Blu-ray and DVD of Star Wars: The Last Jedi shows the making of the scene in which General Leia Organa demotes Poe Dameron for his recklessness, and includes the many, many takes in which Carrie Fisher slapped the hell out of her costar.

Isaac spoke about filming this scene while stopping by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

“A large amount of the stuff that I got to do was with Carrie, which was amazing,” said Isaac. “I remember the first day of shooting was a scene with Carrie, and you know often times that first day, everybody is trying to get the tone and figure it out. I remember it was a scene where I come up to talk to her and she’s very upset with me and slaps me, and [director Rian Johnson] kept doing it over and over.”

It seems like maybe Johnson had it our for Isaac, or needed to put him in a place where he’d be demoralized as he is for most of the movie. Or maybe he just thought it was funny to see Fisher slap the crap out of him take after take. No one can know for sure…

There are other awesome gags in the reel, including the reveal that BB-8 is indeed a parent. We weren’t aware that droids could have children, but the resemblance between BB-mini8 and their parent is uncanny.

One of the best moments comes toward the end, during the scene in which Rey (Daisy Ridley) and Finn (John Boyega) are finally reunited and share a tight embrace. But Poe, who is the missing equation in both of the films thus far, sneaks up behind them and joins in on the action.

Isaac spoke fondly about his time filming the movies, and most of all getting another chance to work with the late Fisher. His character’s storyline was closely tied to Leia’s arc, positioning the Resistance for new leadership in Episode IX in the wake of Fisher’s tragic passing.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is now available on Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital HD.