Lucasfilm Executives Tease ‘The Last Jedi’ Connection to ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’

The latest film in the Star Wars saga was loaded with Easter Eggs, including references to the prequel trilogy, paying off ideas presented in Rogue One, and even a huge reference to the video game Star Wars Battlefront II.

But one particular detail was recently teased by Lucasfilm executives for having a significant presence in a future Star Wars project.

A special edition of The Star Wars Show features members of the Story Group discussing the secrets of Star Wars: The Last Jedi with host Andi Gutierrez, and at one point in the show they discuss the gold dice hanging in the cockpit of the Millennium Falcon.

“They were going to put [the dice] in The Force Awakens,” said Leland Chee. “And then they ended up changing that shot.”

While the dice were actually a part of the Millennium Falcon set, none of the scenes actually show them on screen. But Chee and Pablo Hidalgo revealed that JJ Abrams actually shot a scene where Han Solo takes the dice and hangs them back up in the Falcon.

“Rian [Jonhson] saw that and that’s why he made such a meal out of the dice in The Last Jedi,” Hidalgo said. “But then J.J. cut the dice appearance in The Force Awakens so as a result what Rian ends up referencing is not so much The Force Awakens, but A New Hope.”

Of course, most hardcore Star Wars fans realize the importance of that reference, since those dice hung in the cockpit of the Falcon ever since its first appearance in the original film.

When Gutierrez suggests the dice might be something that pops up in a future Star Wars project, Matt Martin offers his own “Maaaaybe, wink wink,” teasing that they will indeed appear again.

With Solo: A Star Wars Story set to come out in less than five months, there’s no better place for the gold dice to have a significance appearance in the Star Wars canon. So with that heavy-handed hint, there’s one more Easter Egg to look out for in the upcoming spinoff movie.

Solo: A Star Wars Story premieres in theaters May 25th.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is now playing.