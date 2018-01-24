Watch John Williams Conduct the Opening Theme for ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’

It’s always a pleasure to watch the legendary John Williams conduct one of his many iconic compositions, but there’s just something about the main theme of Star Wars that raises goosebumps.

The legendary composer returned to Lucasfilm to for his eighth film in the Saga far, far away, creating the music for Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Writer and director Rian Johnson just posted a video of a recording session with Johnson conducting the orchestra for a take on the main theme. Check it out in the player above!

Hearing the music with the opening crawl, especially upon the first viewing of a movie, is enough to drive all of the breath out of a body. But there’s something special about seeing Williams conducting a live orchestra.

The legendary composer was just recognized for his 51st Academy Award nomination for his work on Star Wars: The Last Jedi, spanning 50 years of work since his first nomination for Valley of the Dolls in 1967. He’s won five different Oscar Awards over the years.

Johnson himself was excited to post this for fans, perhaps in honor of Williams latest recognition by the Academy, as evidenced by his post on social media:

Nothing I can type will set this up well enough, so I’ll just say: John Williams. https://t.co/KpPnDMcOoL — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) January 23, 2018

Williams latest nomination is not the only Oscar that Star Wars: The Last Jedi is in contention for; the film is also up for Sound Editing, Sound Mixing, and Visual Effects, which will be announced at the ceremony on March 4th.

Until then, you’ll just have to lend your support by listening to the latest soundtrack through your medium of choice. Or you can watch this video on repeat! Either way works.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is now playing in theaters.