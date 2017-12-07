‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Watch Your Language TV Spot Released

In The Force Awakens, fans were expecting to see Luke Skywalker in all his glory for the first time in more than 30 years, but the Jedi only briefly appeared on screen in the film’s finale. Trailers for the upcoming The Last Jedi have shown a much darker and more intense side of the character, due to the mysterious tragedies he’s suffered over the years. A new TV spot for the film shows off Luke’s humor as he chastises R2-D2 for its “language.”

Much like Luke himself, fans were excited to see R2-D2 return in The Force Awakens, only for the droid to have entered a stasis when Luke departed for Ahch-To. Luckily, the discovery of his location led to the droid coming back to life, allowing it to interact with BB-8 and C-3PO.

According to writer/director of The Last Jedi Rian Johnson, the reunion between Luke and R2-D2 almost never occurred, as Force Awakens director J.J. Abrams originally planned to have BB-8 accompany Rey to Ahch-To instead of R2-D2.

“Yes … The big [favor] was, I asked if R2 could come with Rey, and if BB-8 could stay behind with the Resistance,” Johnson told Entertainment Weekly. “Originally it was BB-8 who went with Rey, which makes sense for the story in a way. But I asked, ‘Can you do me this solid and switch the droids?’”

Hamill recently confirmed this might not have been the only change made to the ending, hinting that his character might not have originally been so stoic when he met Rey.

“There was something that happened at the end of The Force Awakens when I’m standing on the cliff,” Hamill shared with Empire. “I called [The Last Jedi writer/director] Rian [Johnson] in a panic because it was all wrong. He said, ‘It’s okay, I spoke to [The Force Awakens director] J.J. [Abrams] and he’s taking that scene out.’ It just didn’t match up with what Rian had written.”

Earlier this year, a rumor surfaced claiming that Luke’s original reaction to Rey’s arrival was much warmer than merely removing his hood, with Hamill’s comments above potentially confirming that this response would be out of character, given Luke’s mindset.

Audiences will see Luke’s reaction to Rey when The Last Jedi hits theaters on December 15.

