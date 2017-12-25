‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Movie Poster Recreated As A Family Christmas Card

Josh Rossi, a photographer and father-of-two, used the Star Wars: The Last Jedi poster as inspiration for the Rossi family’s annual Christmas card.

The card reimagines Rossi as Mark Hamill‘s Luke Skywalker, with his wife Roxana taking on the space filled by Carrie Fisher‘s General Leia Organa. Rossi’s children take on the roles of Rey and Kylo Ren, played in the hit movie by Daisy Ridley and Adam Driver.

Rossi previously did aged-down takes on Wonder Woman and Disney’s live-action Beauty and the Beast featuring his daughter, Nellee. According to Stuff, Rossi spent $1,500 on the two photoshoots.

Rossi also photographed disabled and sick children as the Justice League, featuring little league versions of Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and Flash.

You can view Rossi’s works — including solo takes on the famed DC Comics heroes and other Star Wars-inspired posters — on Rossi’s Instagram.

