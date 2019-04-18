Star Wars: Dozens of Rey Cosplayers Unite to Recreate ‘The Last Jedi’ Mirror Scene

Star Wars fans had quite a lot to enjoy this past weekend at Star Wars Celebration Chicago, as all sides of the Skywalker Saga were put into the spotlight. As one photo from the weekend’s festivities proves, one group of cosplayers got pretty creative in bringing one onscreen moment to life.

A photo from Star Wars Report popped up over the weekend, which showcases a group of Rey cosplayers recreating the “mirror scene” from Star Wars: The Last Jedi. To recreate the moment, the group stood in a line, appearing to snap in unison as Rey and her mirror images of herself did in the scene.

We loved seeing all of the Reys at #swcelebration as multiple mirror images #starwars pic.twitter.com/e2qsuCk3wm — The Star Wars Report (@StarWarsReport) April 16, 2019

The photo has gone viral in the days since Celebration, with The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson even applauding the group.

So cool! — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) April 17, 2019

While it’s unclear exactly what is in store for Rey in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, especially with regards to her still-mysterious parentage, it’s safe to say that the mirror moment had a profound impact on her character arc.

“The origin of that was honestly just very, very, very early before I started even coming up with story,” Johnson said in a 2018 interview. “It was a visual image I had in my head just when I was thinking about Rey and thinking about what was important to her and her search really for identity and for place. And, you know, as the hero in a hero’s journey, that’s the whole the archetypal hero’s journey, the Joseph Campbell, all of that really what it boils down to is just a roadmap for adolescence basically, for going from childhood into adulthood and the big things we all have to go through to get there. For Rey, that means ‘what is my place in this story?’ and she thinks she’s going to get it from these various sources and they’re all letting her down and she’s still holding out this hope in her heart that her identity from her parents is going to give it to her.”

“So, it was just an image that came into my head of this infinite line of, you know, possibilities of self in this infinite line of possibilities of identity and the notion then of playing with which one is the quote-unquote real her,” Johnson explained. “Which one is going to be her and where does it end, and it does end someplace. It ends at a place that shows her basically her kind of worst fear which is that there is just her. She’s alone which, again, is true from a certain point of view and very untrue from another point of view. From that last scene on the Falcon with Leia, I think, is kind of the response to the end of that mirror scene.”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will arrive in theaters this December.