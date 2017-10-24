Star Wars: Rian Johnson Promises ‘The Last Jedi’ Puts Characters Through the “Meat Grinder”

Director Rian Johnson understands how lucky he is being able to play in the Star Wars universe, but that doesn’t mean he’s going easy on the characters.

After a new behind-the-scenes featurette released today, which focused on his time directing Star Wars: The Last Jedi, USA Today released a new interview with Johnson where he revealed his intentions for the new movie.

“When I first read the script of The Force Awakens, I was like, ‘I feel like I know these characters instantly.’ And now we get to kind of put them through a meat grinder,” Johnson said with a laugh.

The writer and director of the new Star Wars movie went on to explain his reasons for splitting the new main characters up for the bulk of the film.

“And for me, part of that meant that we had to make things as hard on each of them as possible: At least part of the movie, they don’t have their friends around,” Johnson said. “They’ve got to figure things out for themselves. They’ve got to be faced with whatever the toughest thing each of them can be faced with, and they’re not going to have their buddy there next to them to get them out of it, necessarily.”

All of the footage and photographs released thus far reveal that Rey, Poe, and Finn will all have their separate journeys in the new film. Though Johnson has been careful not to reveal many spoilers about the new film, fans can expect to see Poe Dameron help the Resistance’s defense against the First Order while Finn and new allies Rose and DJ infiltrate behind enemy lines.

Meanwhile, Rey will be meeting up with the exiled Luke Skywalker, who may or may not know some secrets about the ancient beginnings of the Force.

But don’t expect to see those three divided for the entire movie, as some footage suggests will get a reunion before the credits role.

Fans will just have to wait to learn more until Star Wars: The Last Jedi premieres on December 15.