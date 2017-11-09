‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Star Adam Driver Slips Major Spoiler About Rey’s Parents

Anticipation for the newest entry in the Star Wars saga continues to mount, and the film will build off of the foundation laid in The Force Awakens. That movie introduced many new mysteries to the galaxy far, far away, but few are more important than the identities of Rey’s parents.

Actor Adam Driver, who portrays the patricidal Kylo Ren in the new trilogy, might have let slip some major spoilers for Star Wars: The Last Jedi while discussing his character’s rivalry with Rey during his GQ profile.

WARNING: Potential spoilers ahead!

Driver first spoke about Kylo’s personality and how the former Ben Solo might be pretending to be something he’s not.

“I remember the initial conversations about having things ‘skinned’, peeling away layers to evolve into other people, and the person Kylo’s pretending to be on the outside is not who he is,” said Driver.

“He’s a vulnerable kid who doesn’t know where to put his energy, but when he puts his mask on, suddenly, he’s playing a role. JJ [Abrams] had that idea initially and I think Rian [Johnson] took it to the next level.”

To Me, She’s Royalty…

The actor’s insights to Kylo Ren’s personality are particularly intriguing, especially considering Carrie Fisher’s dialogue as General Leia Organa when she pleads with her husband to bring their son home.

“There’s still light in him, I know it,” Leia says to Han Solo, in Harrison Ford’s final appearance as the swashbuckling smuggler.

And while that’s noteworthy on its own, it’s what Driver said about co-star Daisy Ridley’s character that was most surprising.

“You have, also, the hidden identity of this princess who’s hiding who she really is so she can survive and Kylo Ren and her hiding behind these artifices,” Driver said, speaking about Rey.

Did you get that? “Hidden identity of this princess,” he said. Now, what exactly could that mean?

Director Rian Johnson promised some massive revelations to come in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and intimated that the identity of Rey’s parentage would come to light in the new film. But when it comes to royalty, there are few possibilities…

Skywalker, Organa, or Palpatine?

Keep in mind that this profile from GQ was probably looked over quite a few times from Lucasfilm brass. Driver was taken to class over what he can and cannot say. And a rep could have been on hand just to make sure he didn’t say anything he shouldn’t have.

Which all makes the inclusion of this quote somewhat surprising.

Is Rey a princess in the Star Wars universe? And if so, does that make her an Organa? Or a Skywalker? Or maybe even a Palpatine?

Royalty in Star Wars lore is kind of tricky, especially considering how many planets, systems, and governments exist under the thrall of the Republic and the Empire.

Leia, for example, was princess of Alderaan but not princess of the entire galaxy.

Was Driver just using a figure of speech? Is Rey a literal princess or is she the daughter of a prominent figure in the Star Wars galaxy?

Of course, we won’t find out until the film premieres, but this is one of the biggest hints yet regarding the character’s secretive history. While we’re curious, we also don’t want to learn anything else until we get to see the film.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi premieres December 15.

