Star Wars: The Mandalorian Fan Gets Amazing Kansas City Super Bowl Baby Yoda Tattoo

Kansas City Chiefs fans are still basking in the glow of that Super Bowl win. One person decided to get The Mandalorian and Baby Yoda in on the action. A couple of fans decided to get some ink for the championship and The Checkdown collected some of the best ones. That image of head coach Andy Reid as the titular Mandalorian and MVP Patrick Mahomes as The Child is really strong, but some of the others collected here are pretty funny. The ketchup bottle is a Space Jam/Mahomes hybrid. He joked that he loves ketchup on pretty much everything headed into this season and signed an endorsement deal around it. Also, does it get any funnier than a goofy cartoon face of your head coach?

Unfortunately, that fan will have to wait for this fall for more of their favorite team and Mando. But, this fall should be full of adventures on Disney+. If Giancarlo Esposito is proven right, there will be a ton of battles and stunts headed to the streaming service later this year.

“The prop guys are wondering about me because I was in a bit of a commotion and a bit of a struggle with someone else, which I’m hoping you will enjoy when you see it,” Esposito told the fans at Fan Expo Vancouver. “Major, major, epic, epic lightsaber action happening on this show, and I should mention that I’m the only character in this first season who was able to be honored with having that lightsaber. So it feels wonderful.”

Jon Favreau has already hinted that fans could be in for visits from established characters in Season 2. He talked with Entertainment Weekly about seeing some familiar faces next time around.

“I don’t want to talk about anything that might be fun for people to discover,” Favreau explained. “We do have conversations. Part of what’s fun to see if we could merge the worlds of the original trilogy, the prequels, the sequels, [Star Wars:] The Clones Wars, and what’s been considered canon up to this point and what’s been considered part of Legends. I think this show offers an opportunity to bring in all those elements so no matter what your flavor of Star Wars ice cream you like there will be something to enjoy. But you’re asking the right questions.”

