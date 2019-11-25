Star Wars: The Mandalorian Director Reveals Her Plans for Obi-Wan Kenobi Series

The future is bright for the galaxy far, far away, especially after the success of Star Wars: The Mandalorian. Because of that show’s impact on the Disney+ streaming service, it is clear that there is a demand for live-action Star Wars shows in the franchise. This bodes well for upcoming series that are being planned, especially for Ewan McGregor‘s return to the franchise as Obi-Wan Kenobi in a brand new show that will be set between the events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith and Star Wars: A New Hope. And this show will get a lot of support in the form of Deborah Chow, who is receiving a lot of praise recently for her work on Star Wars: The Mandalorian episode, “Chapter 3: The Child.”

Chow recently spoke with the New York Times about her work on The Mandalorian, especially about actor Werner Herzog’s love of Baby Yoda, though she did touch on the opportunity to chart Obi-Wan’s return to the franchise.

“One of the biggest benefits is that I just spent the last year in the Star Wars universe and I had great mentors, coming in under [Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni]. Absorbing that, I feel, was the best training I could have had to take on the next one,” Chow explained. “So much of it just feeling it and understanding it, on an instinctual level, to know what’s right and what’s wrong with it. And there’s so much knowledge — every prop, every costume is important. Every detail really matters.”

Chow will be collaborating with Hossein Amini, who previously spoke with Discussing Film and explained why the show will work better as a Disney+ series rather than a new spinoff movie.

“I think because of what we were speaking about before, the situation is so complex both for him personally and in a way, the state of the galaxy, you sort of need time to explore it and to be honest there are loads of other stories within that period as well, it’s quite a few years,” Amini said. “There is so much going on between [Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope] that hasn’t been explored. The idea of being able to go into a character journey plus the politics and plus all the vastness of the empire and what’s going on is exciting just because it feels like a proper period of history and sometimes that is hard to do in two hours. Sometimes with two-hour movies there is always an imperative for the action and the plot to move particularly fast and quickly and to go from action sequence to action sequence and there are many more aspects to storytelling that I find interesting.”

There’s no release date planned for the Obi-Wan Kenobi yet, but fans can watch new episodes of Star Wars: The Mandalorian as they release on Fridays on the Disney+ streaming service. If you haven’t signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

